South Africa: Diesel Hikes but Petrol Gets a Break

South African motorists can expect some relief at the pumps, with early data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) indicating a small over-recovery for petrol prices in August 2025.

According to the CEF, petrol prices may decrease by between 5 and 10 cents per litre, while diesel prices are expected to continue their upward trend, with an under-recovery of between 10 and 12 cents per litre.

The rand/dollar exchange rate volatility due to US tariffs has contributed to the negative fuel price recoveries, but global oil prices have decreased, leading to an over-recovery of around 20 cents per litre for petrol.

If current market conditions persist, motorists can expect similar price adjustments in September.

The CEF's data suggests that petrol 93 may decrease by 10 cents per litre and petrol 95 by five cents per litre, while diesel prices may increase by 12 cents per litre for 0.05% diesel and 10 cents per litre for 0.005% diesel.