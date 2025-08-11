South Africa: Crystal Palace Crowned Community Shield Winners

The Eagles beat Premier League champions Liverpool on penalties at Wembley to officially raise the curtain on the 2025/26 season.

Palace came back from behind twice in a 2-2 thriller that went directly to spot kicks.

The Reds started brighter, with their new signings shining in a fast-paced first half.

Florian Wirtz set-up Hugo Ekitike's opener after just four minutes before Jeremie Frimpong found the target in the 20th minute during an emotional fan tribute to former Reds attacker Diogo Jota who died in a car crash last month.

Between the Liverpool goals, Virgil van Dijk conceded a penalty which Jean-Philippe Mateta put away, leaving the score 2-1 to Arne Slot's side at the break.

In the second half, Liverpool looked a bit deflated. The FA Cup winners capitalised as Ismaila Sharr netted with 13 minutes to go.

The game would go the distance; and there would be errors galore before Dean Henderson walked away with the plaudits and the shield in hand.

Mohamed Salah skied his spot kick while Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott were denied by the English keeper to help the Eagles to the silverware. It finished 3-2 to Palace on penalties.

The Premier League kicks off at Anfield, with Liverpool looking to begin their title defence with a strong performance against Bournemouth on Friday.

On Saturday, Aston Villa face Newcastle and Manchester City visit Wolves before Chelsea host Palace and Manchester United take on Arsenal on Sunday.

