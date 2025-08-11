Kenya: Wetang'ula Tells ODM MPs to Fall in Line After Raila Backs Ruto Re-Election Bid

10 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Busia — Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula has called on undecided ODM leaders to rally behind President William Ruto second-term bid.

He told christian faithfuls at the Harvest Center Fellowship Church, that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has already pledged to back President William Ruto beyond 2027.

"ODM leaders who have openly opposed President Ruto's re-election campaigns or remained undecided like Hon Raphael Wanjala should now join the second-term bandwagon," Wetang'ula said.

Speaking during the burial of former Rarieda MP Bob Jalang'o Nyanduga at Obaga Primary School grounds, Odinga emphasized that the ODM party's choice to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration was made in the best interest of the nation.

Wetang'ula praised Raila's track record of prioritising national stability over personal ambition.

He recalled how, after the disputed 2007 presidential election, Raila struck a peace deal with President Mwai Kibaki that helped restore calm to the nation.

The House Speaker also cited Raila's role during the recent Gen Z protests when the ODM leader agreed to work with President Ruto's administration to safeguard peace and stability.

"If you want to lead this country, you should be ready to be led," Wetang'ula said even as he urged presidential aspirants to embrace the same spirit of compromise.

Wanjala welcomed Raila's pronouncement, saying it had shielded pro-Ruto ODM MPs from internal backlash.

"Some of us feared openly supporting President Ruto because our party leaders would brand us traitors, which could cost us politically. Even when the President visited this region, I avoided joining other leaders in welcoming him to avoid party trouble. Raila's stand has freed us from that pressure," the Budalangi MP said.

