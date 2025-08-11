South Africa: Meet the SA Women Powerhouses Driving Change in Classrooms, Clinics and Courtrooms

They mentor, fight injustice, build inclusive education and health systems, and open doors for others. This Women's Month, we celebrate five remarkable women who are reshaping South Africa's future, one act of leadership at a time.

'Close to my heart' - Zoleka Mthiya on transforming education in Eastern Cape

In the quiet corners of the Eastern Cape, where small towns are often overlooked, one woman is reshaping education for young pupils. Zoleka Mthiya, a dedicated school administrator, has turned her passion for personal development into a mission beyond the traditional classroom.

"It was always close to my heart. As I worked in school administration, I noticed a gap, especially in parents' understanding of learners with special needs," she said.

Determined to bridge this gap, Mthiya has focused much of her work on raising awareness about learners with special educational needs (LSEN).

"Parents don't always understand the different learning needs, and learners tend to progress year after year until they get stuck," she said.

Her vision, however, has expanded beyond just awareness. "I am currently building a homesteading community. I believe every child should learn basic homesteading skills.

"It's about... skills that help learners explore, engage and learn in ways the...