Kenya: Gachagua Offers to Testify Before US Senate On Kenya's Non-Nato Ally Status

10 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he is ready to testify before the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations as it reviews Kenya's designation as a major non-North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally.

The Committee, chaired by Idaho Senator James Risch, has proposed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 requiring a review of Kenya's status within 90 days.

Kenya became the only Sub-Saharan African nation with MNNA status on June 24, 2024, a month after US President Joe Biden announced the designation in recognition of Nairobi's willingness to lead a multinational security mission to Haiti. The status offers Kenya potential long-term access to US commercial defense solutions and elevated security cooperation.

Speaking during a media roundtable in Kansas as part of his US tour, Gachagua said he would support the Senate review and dared the Kenyan government to arrest him for calling on the US to investigate alleged police brutality, abductions, torture, and killings under President William Ruto's administration.

"I'm not a leader who buys fear," he said. "If the Americans want me to assist them with their investigations, I would, because that's where the investigation is. I'm not part of any investigation on William Ruto by the Kenya Police."

Gachagua was responding to remarks by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who have demanded he provide evidence for his claims once back in Kenya.

Calls for the US to review Kenya's MNNA status began in May 2025 after President Ruto's remarks in Beijing were seen in Washington as a tilt towards China.

"Just last month, President Ruto declared that Kenya, a major non-NATO ally, and China are 'co-architects of a new world order.' That's not just alignment with China; it's allegiance," Senator Risch told a Senate hearing on East Africa and the Horn of Africa on May 13. "It's time to reassess our relationship with Kenya and others who forge tight bonds with China."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.