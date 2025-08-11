South Africa: National Dialogue Convention to Go Ahead On 15 August - President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed that the first National Dialogue Convention will proceed as planned on 15 August 2025, despite the challenges and calls for its postponement.

"The National Convention must happen so that South Africa's people can take ownership and control of the National Dialogue. Invitations have gone out to organisations across the country, and delegates are preparing themselves to attend the convention.

"It is at the National Convention that the people of South Africa will take over and run with the National Dialogue process," the President said in a statement.

This comes after representatives from the interim Preparatory Task Team (PTT) reported to the President that some members were divided on several issues.

One major concern was the team's readiness to host the National Convention as scheduled, along with other matters related to the organisation of the convention and the preparation for public dialogues.

Members of the PTT, representing several foundations involved in the initial planning of the National Dialogue, argued that the National Convention should be postponed to a later date.

Some foundations, including Thabo Mbeki, Steve Biko, and Desmond and Leah Tutu, as well as FW de Klerk, have since decided to withdraw from the initiative and step back from organising the event and participating in the PTT.

However, President Ramaphosa said he understood the National Convention to be a call to action for citizens to lead an inclusive dialogue on the challenges facing the country.

"Ever since we announced the date of the first National Convention, South Africans from all parts of society have been getting ready to take part in the local conversations that will follow. There is a great desire to get involved and be heard."

President Ramaphosa stated that, despite the challenges faced, the first National Convention needed to take place this week and that postponing it is not feasible.

He expressed appreciation for the role played by the foundations in initiating, championing and driving the National Dialogue.

While he expressed regret at their withdrawal from this part of the preparations, the President acknowledged their intention to continue to play a meaningful role in the National Dialogue as it unfolds.

The President has since met with the Co-Chairs, Deputy Chairs and the Secretary of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG).

These are prominent South Africans who have accepted appointment by the President as volunteers who will use their standing and expertise to act as guarantors of the National Dialogue.

The Presidency said the meeting with the Eminent Persons Group leadership reflected broadly on progress towards the National Convention.

The EPG emphasised the need for inclusivity and credibility of the National Dialogue process.

They also called for more effective coordination, governance, as well as improved communication.

"The National Dialogue is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring all South Africans together to resolve our challenges and build a better future. The Eminent Persons Group stands ready to play its part in making this a reality," said Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, Co-Chairperson of the EPG.

The EPG members reaffirmed their commitment to using their influence and expertise voluntarily to ensure that the first National Convention lays a firm foundation for an inclusive and vibrant national conversation.

The National Convention will bring together 200 organisations from 33 different sectors to kickstart the National Dialogue process.

Delegates are expected to advocate for the importance and benefits of a National Dialogue, outline key discussion themes, agree on the approach and methods for public dialogues, and finalise the establishment of a broadly representative Steering Committee to coordinate the implementation of the National Dialogue moving forward.

The Presidency believes that this week's gathering will serve as a call to action for citizens to participate in an inclusive dialogue about the country's challenges.

"The National Dialogue itself will take the form of public dialogues in localities and within various sectors across the country.

"To this end and in light of the difficulties within the PTT, the convention organising team has been reorganised and is being reinforced by various social partners and civil society formations. This will ensure that the National Convention is successfully held from 15 August 2025, and the National Dialogue process can begin."