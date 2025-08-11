Liberia: Man Arrested After Stabbing Neighbor to Death in 'Smell No Taste'

10 August 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Degleh

Police in Unification City, also known as Smell No Taste in Lower Margibi County, are investigating a 39-year-old man who surrendered after allegedly stabbing a neighbor to death during a dispute Saturday morning.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Anthony Alieu, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Ma-Juah Memorial Health Center, police said. His remains have been deposited at the Green Pasture Funeral Home.

An angry crowd gathered at the local police depot around 8:45 a.m., throwing stones and other objects at the building after the suspect, identified as Jeremiah Souh, sought protection inside. For safety reasons, police later transferred Souh to the Liberia National Police Central Headquarters in Monrovia.

According to a preliminary police report, the incident began with an argument over a bucket of urine allegedly placed near the home of neighbor Mamie Lahai. Lahai told investigators she was informed by another resident, identified only as "Jessica," that the bucket belonged to Souh. When confronted, Souh denied ownership and allegedly threatened to enter Lahai's home and throw out her belongings if she disposed of the bucket.

Lahai claimed Souh later entered her home, removed her belongings, and locked himself inside a nearby three-bedroom house that belonged to his late mother. When residents knocked on the doors and windows, she said, Souh emerged holding a knife.

Alieu reportedly attempted to intervene in the dispute as his intervention Souh annoyed. Witnesses said he was standing by a window and tried to flee but slipped and fell, at which point Souh allegedly stabbed him before fleeing the scene.

In his statement to police, Souh claimed Alieu attacked him first, slapping him several times and stabbing him with a knife. He said he wrestled the knife away, struck Alieu, and could not recall where he inflicted the fatal wound.

Police have not yet filed formal charges, and the investigation is ongoing.

