Nigeria: Kogi Leads As 1.9m Nigerians Jostle for 30,000 Paramilitary Vacancies

11 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

The latest data from the recent paramilitary recruitment exercise reveals that Kogi State has recorded the highest number of applicants, with a total of 116,188 individuals vying for positions.

The figures were released on Monday by the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) at the end of the application process.

According to the statistics, the figures which represent the total number of applications received place Kogi significantly ahead of other states.

Kaduna and Benue states followed closely behind, with 114,551 and 110,583 applicants, respectively.

The three states collectively accounted for a substantial portion of the overall applications.

The data further shows a wide disparity in the number of applicants across the country. While some states saw a massive turnout, others had considerably lower numbers.

For instance, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers and Ebonyi were among the states with the fewest applications. Lagos State had 14,216 applicants, while Bayelsa State recorded the lowest with 11,669.

The total number of applications received nationwide reached 1,911,377.

Shortlisted candidates for the recruitment into the paramilitary services are expected to be contacted soon with further instructions.

"Applicants are advised to keep a close watch on their emails and text messages for notifications and to regularly check the official recruitment portal for updates," the statement added.

