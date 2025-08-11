Tanzania: Rafiki Briquettes Revolutionise the Clean Energy Future

Dodoma — IMAGINE: There is a new superhero in the Tanzanian cooking world--not solar panels or wind turbines (excellent, but frankly boring).

Meet Rafiki Briquettes, charcoal's smarter, greener cousin--charcoal who went to university, got an eco-degree and now spends weekends fighting climate change with class.

At the Nane Nane Agricultural Exhibition in Dodoma, Tanzania's biggest agri tech fair, held annually around August 8th or fondly called a Farmers Day celebration, where STAMICO's pavilion has become the surprise hit.

No dancing mascots or blaring music, just real, clean-energy education that is drawing more crowds than free wifi.

The State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) has taken centre stage not with pickaxes, but with sustainability. Instead of just digging, they are saving trees, protecting lungs and giving birth to a briquette revolution.

Deus Alex, their charming Marketing and Public Relations Manager, elegantly put it: "Our goal is to ensure this energy reaches as many people as possible to reduce firewood and charcoal usage," while pointing at the stack of Rafiki Briquettes-- clean-burning, three-hour burn time, low-smoke, wallet-friendly fuel.

If this were a superhero, it would wear a lab coat and whisper "I'm here to save your air."

What's the science here? The magic is surprisingly simple--and brilliant. Rafiki Briquettes are derived from leftover coal residues from STAMICO's Kabulo-Kiwira coal mine (Songwe Region).

But don't shout "coal = dirty!" just yet. STAMICO treats these residues--reduces heat, expels harmful gases--making them safe for household use.

You're basically cooking dinner with refined coal hospitality. These briquettes are not just affordable--they are efficient, long-lasting and less smoky.

They are like charcoal that got a spa treatment and now wears sunglasses. STAMICO is not pushing a product--they are launching a clean-energy revolution, one compact block at a time.

At Nane Nane, they didn't stop at fuel. "We also brought construction stones from Chigongwe (along Singida road), for builders big and small," Deus added. Because who says you can't build walls while greening up kitchens? And for the small-scale miners?

STAMICO's got your back--with 15 shiny mining machines acquired by the government and training at the Ministry of Minerals' pavilion.

Mining meets mentorship--now that is empowerment with torque. Women, business and a briquette race Fatuma Madidi, chairperson of the Women and Samia Group in Dodoma, is practically running clean-energy marathons.

Her rallying cry: "Rush to the Sabasaba container (Old Dodoma Municipal) for your briquettes--before they vanish!" This isn't just hype.

It's empowerment. "Women are now beneficiaries of mineral resources via Rafiki Briquettes," she declared.

Business opportunities are springing up in Dodoma, Geita, Njombe, Mbeya and Shinyanga. Briquette-powered enterprises? Yes, please.

At the pavilion, Elizabeth Bundala, from the Foundation for Disabilities Hope, reminded everyone that you don't need a headlamp and a pickaxe to benefit from mineral wealth.

You just need to light a clean fire. It's mining inclusion, one stove at a time. Even the government's giving STAMICO a standing ovation.

Dr Suleiman Serera, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, praised the initiative: "Involving women and youth shows mineral resources can benefit everyone, not just investors." He emphasised keeping quality high and prices fair, clean energy shouldn't cost a fortune.

He added, "Industrial development hinges on raw materials and including broader communities must stay top of mind." Smart growth with social flair sounds like a plan.

Dodoma wants dramatic investment Then at STAMICO's booth, Dodoma Regional Commissioner Hon Rosemary Senyamule walked in and delivered a power message: "Invest big--this region is mineral-rich and ready." From gypsum and limestone to manganese, copper and construction materials like gravel and sand.

Dodoma is a treasure chest waiting to be unlocked. STAMICO's already extracting and selling gravel locally and exploration is ramping up.

A future where Dodoma becomes Tanzania's construction powerhouse? Possible and maybe inevitable.

Backing up the momentum: Vice-President's office (Environment) Permanent Secretary Eng Cyprian Luhemeja during the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (July 2025) promised government support in lowering production costs to scale Rafiki's reach to both rural and urban households.

In March 2025, the National Parliament's Energy and Minerals Committee visited STAMICO's Rafiki project.

They witnessed cooking demos (meat, maize, beans) and gave full-throated praise for the innovation and investment.

They underscored the crucial need to ensure the briquettes reach Tanzanian households everywhere.

In Arusha, Rafiki Briquettes powered a glitzy International Women's Day "nyama choma" fest at the Clock Tower (March 2025). No smoke haze--just clean cooking energy.

Even the former Arusha Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda, was visibly impressed and pledged to use them at future public events.

And earlier, in February 2025, Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango praised STAMICO's Rafiki project at a WASHITIRI public education event in Mbeya.

He noted national plans: By 2034, 80 per cent of Tanzanians should use clean cooking energy (natural gas, solar, or Rafiki Briquettes). Government has allotted 8.68bn/- in subsidies toward this goal.

STAMICO has bolstered capacity with new machinery (20-tonne-per-day production), boosting economic independence and reach.

Beyond Dodoma, STAMICO is forging partnerships like with Ushirika wa Maisha Gemu in Zanzibar.

The December 2024 agreement enables distribution of 80-100 tonnes per month, showcasing Rafiki's island reach.

Production capacity is scaling--Dodoma and Tabora now host big machines (four total across the country) and production sites.

Women and Samia groups across 20+ mainland regions (plus one in Zanzibar) are officially authorised Rafiki agents.

Clean communities, healthier homes Replacing wood or charcoal with low-smoke, longburning briquettes reduces indoor air pollution.

That's fewer coughing fits, healthier lungs especially for women and children. These are not mined trees, they're upcycled coal waste.

Better for the forest and for international sustainability goals. Women, youth, people with disabilities and small scale miners are actively included. STAMICO is handing out business, not pity.

Rock-solid, three-hour briquettes that burn predictably no dramatic boiler room fire or kitchen smoke.

Reliability matters. Government support from subsidies to committees to regional investment appeals is integrating Rafiki into national energy strategy.

Whether you're in Zanzibar or Dodoma's rural outskirts, STAMICO's network ensures you're not left cooking over toxic smoke.

Remember Nane Nane? It's Tanzania's premier farmers' extravaganza-- eight days of agri tech, innovations, demos and investment dialogues.

In 2025, it's being held in Dodoma under the theme of agricultural excellence: 500+ exhibitors, high-level forums and the President as guest of honor nanenane.

kilimo.go.tz STAMICO's pavilion is not just another booth--it's a microcosm of national transformation: Clean energy, sustainable mining, empowered citizens and a vision where minerals fuel inclusive growth