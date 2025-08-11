Tanzania: TBs Stresses Stakeholder Engagement for Growth

Mwanza — THE Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has emphasised the importance of engaging stakeholders across various sectors to drive business growth and boost economic contribution.

TBS Lake Zone Manager Ms Happy Kanyeka said at the Nanenane Agricultural Exhibition in Mwanza Region over the weekend that adhering to product standards is a key driver of business growth.

"Meeting product standards is a key prerequisite for fostering business growth and ensuring economic success," she said. She said the Nanenane exhibition is a vital platform for engaging stakeholders in agriculture, livestock and fisheries to promote education on standards and quality control.

Specifically, this year agricultural exhibition offers a key opportunity for the institution to engage stakeholders, raise awareness, address challenges and promote nationwide adherence to quality standards.

"We have standards for agricultural products such as flour and rice. However, meat, milk and sausages fall under livestock and fish products under aquaculture. Through this exhibition, we've interacted with stakeholders and educated them on the importance of the quality mark and how to obtain it," said Ms Kanyeka.

In addition to hosting visitors at the TBS pavilion, Ms Kanyeka said the institution engaged entrepreneurs at the event, advising them on the importance of the quality mark and hearing their challenges.

"Some passed lab tests, and for those without it, we provide guidance on obtaining it," Ms Kanyeka said.

TBS offers the quality mark free to small-scale entrepreneurs recognised by SIDO and encouraged them to seek support.

"TBS is not an enforcement agency but a partner that helps entrepreneurs improve. When products don't meet standards, we offer guidance to help them comply," she said.

Attendee Ms Skampam Elirehema said he learned the importance of the TBS quality mark and following packaging instructions, noting, "Sometimes we use products incorrectly and this knowledge is very helpful." The Nanenane exhibitions remain a key platform for TBS to educate stakeholders, address challenges and support product and service improvements in the country.