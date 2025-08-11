Ghana: GCCP Slams Government's 2025/26 Cocoa Price As Misleading, Calls for 70 Percent of World Market Rate

The Ghana Civil-Society Cocoa Platform (GCCP) has criticised the government's newly announced cocoa producer price for the 2025/2026 crop season, describing it as misleading and inadequate in addressing the worsening economic conditions confronting cocoa farmers.

According to the group, the reported 62 percent increase in the farm gate price from USD $3,100 to USD $5,040 per metric tonne does not reflect the real benefit to farmers. In local currency terms, they argue, the actual increase is only about 4.1 percent.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, President of the GCCP, Issaka Issifu, explained that although the dollar figures may appear significant, the price per 64-kilogram bag has risen only marginally from GH¢3,100 to GH¢3,228.75.

He described the increase as inadequate, especially in light of the economic hardships cocoa farmers are facing such as rising costs of inputs, labour, and basic living expenses and noted that President John Dramani Mahama had publicly pledged that farmers would receive 70 percent of the world market price.

The GCCP believes this created the expectation that the farm gate price would be calculated directly from the gross global price of cocoa, not after deducting processing and export costs.

However, Mr Issifu stated that the recent announcement by the Minister for Finance was based on the Free on Board (FOB) price a lower benchmark which reflects the value of cocoa after deductions such as transport, port handling, and quality control have been made. The group said this contradicts the earlier political commitment and has generated confusion among farmers.

Citing its own technical calculations, he revealed that with the world market price averaging about $8,298 per metric tonne, 70 percent of that would amount to roughly GH¢58,835 per tonne. When converted and divided by 16 bags per tonne (64kg per bag), this would translate to approximately GH¢3,677 per bag.

Given that expectation, the Platform is calling on government to honour its original commitment to pay 70 percent of the world market price without deductions, which would amount to at least GH¢3,600 per bag. They are also urging mid-season price reviews to reflect market fluctuations, stronger support for local Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs), and long-term investments in infrastructure, climate resilience, and farmer education.

Mr Issifu also raised concerns about persistent structural challenges affecting the cocoa sector, such as limited access to agricultural inputs, weak extension services, climate vulnerabilities, and poor infrastructure in cocoa-growing communities. They warned that low pricing is fueling the smuggling of cocoa beans to neighbouring countries where farmers are paid significantly higher rates.

While acknowledging government's reintroduction of input support programmes, he cautioned against political interference in their implementation, citing past experiences of favouritism and partisan distribution. he also welcomed the upcoming Ghana Cocoa Traceability System aimed at ensuring compliance with the European Union's deforestation regulations, but said many farmers remain uninformed and unprepared for its rollout.

The GCCP reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for cocoa farmers' welfare and said it is prepared to work with government and other stakeholders to build a fairer and more sustainable cocoa industry in Ghana.