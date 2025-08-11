Ethiopia: UN Should Internationalize Ethiopia's Unpatrolled Green Legacy Day

Our visionary and reformist leader, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) launched a monumental initiative-Green Legacy Initiative (GLI)-in 2019 that enhanced the planting of over 40 billion trees in the last six years.

As the term legacy indicates, GLI is not a onetime an individual nation's or a political party's event. Rather it is an apolitical long-lasting intergenerational development and environment sustaining action. It is purpose driven action to sustain universal human existence.

This visionary program demonstrates Ethiopia's steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship by planting billions of trees as a transformative strategy to combat climate change, restore ecosystems and promote intergenerational equity, as Prof. Teshome Soromessa, prominent Ethiopian Environment Scientist, recently told The Ethiopian Herald.

I agree with him in that the GLI does not only address critical ecological challenges but also embodies hope, resilience and a sustainable future for all on earth. It aligns perfectly with the UN's global agenda on climate action, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable development goals.

Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative encompasses how a nationally led, large-scale tree planting campaign can align with and advance global sustainability and climate goals, while spurring local economic growth and ecological recovery.

Consequently, I would like to question the UN: Is there any Sustainable Development Goal to which planting trees has no contribution? It is exceedingly associated with the Zero Hunger and Food Security. Through planting high-value fruit trees such as mango, papaya, avocado and apple, the Green Legacy Initiative boosts local food supply, diversifies diets, and offers additional income to rural households through agroforestry.

Forests play an essential part in maintaining water cycles; planting trees enhance improvement of water quality and accessibility that augments the achievement of Clean Water and Sanitation. As well, urban greening initiatives foster greener, healthier cities, enhancing quality of life.

GLI supports adaptation efforts by restoring degraded land, increasing resilience to droughts and floods, and sequestering carbon through afforestation. , contributing to Ethiopia's commitments under the Paris Agreement.

More importantly, GLI helps halt desertification and restore biodiversity by rehabilitating degraded landscapes, improving soil health, and diversifying tree species including indigenous varieties.

It often involves collaborations among governments, communities, and organizations, fostering partnerships essential for sustainable development. Indirect benefits also support goals like Decent Work and Economic Growth, Gender Equality, and Reduced Inequalities by creating employment opportunities-notably for women and youth in nursery management, as the expert explained.

Regarding climate agreements and international initiatives, the GLI complements Ethiopia's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement (UNFCCC), 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, AU Agenda 2063, UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), and Great Green Wall (Sahel/Horn region).

Consequently, GLI is more than a national campaign and a symbol of hope, resilience, and sustainable action that aligns directly with the UN's climate agenda, biodiversity goals, and contributes to all UN SDGs.

Understanding this, Ethiopia declares Green Legacy Day annually to mobilize millions of people at all societal segments- may be populations of over five to ten nations, in a day. Children, students, the youth, women, men, teachers, public servants, government officials at all structures and diplomats at home and abroad all take part in the events.

On July 31, 2025 only, over 29 million people were mobilized and planted a record of over 714.7 million tree seedlings in twelve hours only. Also, over 600 million trees were planted on August 23, 2024 by over 19 million Ethiopians and diplomats.

And on 2023 Green Legacy Day, millions of Ethiopians were mobilized and planted over 500 million trees surpassing prior years' record.

Similarly, on June 9, 2020, a record number of nearly 354 million trees were planted in a single day by millions of Ethiopians.

Equally, as the United Nations Environment Program reported on August 2 2019, Ethiopia has planted over 350 million seedlings within a day mobilizing 19 million people for a sustainable universal purpose.

These indicate that Ethiopia has been taking significant step forward in its ambitious Green Legacy Day planting impressive millions of trees across the country in just one day that has enhanced the planting of over 40 billion trees to this end.

The Green Legacy Day demonstrates Ethiopia's commitment to creating a greener, more sustainable future. This should be institutionalized globally and have to support Ethiopia positioning as a leader in global environmental conservation efforts under UN Observance.

Internationalization of the Green Legacy Day would honor Ethiopia's model environmental leadership and serves as a powerful catalyst in mobilizing global solidarity and action to safeguard the planet for present and future generation.

Generally, we Ethiopians hope that with the United Nations' support, Green Legacy Day can become a significant symbol of global environmental commitment and inspire countless nations to follow Ethiopia's commendable example promising to act in the necessary collaborations, as our prestigious Environmental Scientist Professor has noted in his letter to the United Nations Secretary General.