Ethiopia: Riverside Renewal to Transform Addis Ababa - Premier

- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) announced the Addis Ababa Riverside Project's significant progress, highlighting its role in environmental protection.

In a social media post following the Prosperity Party's Central Council meetings, the Prime Minister said the current phase of the project spans 21.5 kilometers across five sub-cities. It features walkways, bike lanes, public plazas, parking areas, children's playgrounds, shops, and amphitheaters.

According to him, the project's objectives include halting river pollution, reducing flood risks, expanding public infrastructure, increasing green spaces, and creating jobs. "Once complete, it will not only protect our environment but also give Addis Ababa a vibrant, resilient riverside that energizes the city's economy and quality of life," he stated.

Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, who joined Abiy Ahmed and senior Prosperity Party officials on Friday to inspect the development, praised the riverside and corridor projects as pioneering examples of structured urban planning and integrated infrastructure.

"Cities are the living pages on which the civilization of a nation, its respect for natural balance, the breadth of its people's ideas, and the scale of its development are written," Temesgen said.

He added that Addis Ababa's transformation reflects the strength, dedication, and hard work of its residents, positioning it as a city of both beauty and functionality.

Officials emphasized that healthy, well-maintained riversides not only protect ecosystems and water quality but also create vibrant public spaces that improve community well-being and strengthen urban resilience.