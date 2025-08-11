Ethiopia: Religious Leaders, National Dialogue Role in Achieving Stability

Ethiopia is diligently working to ensure enduring stability by enhancing its peace-building initiatives across the nation. Acknowledging that sustainable development goes hand in hand with peace, the government is using a comprehensive strategy to tackle the underlying causes of conflicts and promote reconciliation.

As a result, the nation has outlined the path to restoring peace which has varied greatly, ranging from the destructive conflict in northern Ethiopia to certain localized clashes. This has led to the creation of several policies and initiatives aimed at promoting unity and addressing the underlying causes of discord.

The recent history has highlighted the pressing need for a strong and cohesive framework for peace building. In addressing these conflicts, the government's initiatives are best complemented by the National Dialogue Commission (NDC). This comprehensive strategy encompasses dialogue, reforms in the justice system, and involvement with the community.

At the heart of these efforts is a commitment to fostering a culture of tolerance and mutual understanding among Ethiopia's diverse population. The government is actively organizing national and regional consultations, providing platforms on which different communities can voice their concerns and work collectively towards solutions. These dialogues are crucial for bridging historical divides and rebuilding trust.

The Commission strives for neutrality and aims to create an environment where all voices can contribute freely. Moreover, the dialogue process has made significant strides, with consultations held across the country.

Due to this fact, the Ethiopian National Dialogue Chief Commissioner, Professor Mesfin Areaya, said recently on a discussion that enables to create a favourabl environment and begin dialogue process was held with the Interim Administration of Tigray Region.

"The National Dialogue Commission was established to resolve Ethiopia's long-standing issues through consultation," the Chief Commissioner specified noting that the consultation process has so far been inclusive and successful. "Building on the success and experience it gained, the commission has now started to replicate a similar process in Tigray region."

In the same manner, lately the Chief Commissioner Prof. Mesfin has explained that dialogue is the solution to all problems and Ethiopia needs dialogue now more than ever. This process has been conducted in a free and inclusive manner, he reaffirmed in an interview with the ENA.

Participatory and inclusive agenda-gathering activities have been successfully carried out in all states and city administrations, except in Tigray State, the Commissioner revealed adding that efforts are now started to begin the process in the state.

Accordingly, a discussion was held with the regional interim administration and other stakeholders to begin the dialogue process and create a favorable environment in Tigray State.

Recalling the need for the importance of a constructive discussion in the agenda-gathering process and other works for the national dialogue, he reaffirmed that their cooperation is of paramount and would be continued for the success of the process.

"The dialogue processes in other areas of the country have been conducted freely and inclusively," he reminded calling on all the stakeholders in the Tigray state to participate in a similar process. "The Commission is an historic opportunity to resolve major national problems through dialogue, strengthen multinational unity, and build a strong nation-state."

By the same token, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has reiterated that the federal government has repeatedly shown its firm commitment to peacefully resolving issues in the Tigray State, expressing that the people of Tigray absolutely do not want war, in his recent Parliament briefing.

The premier urged all Ethiopians, including the people of Tigray, to contribute to national dialogue and lasting peace. "What Tigray needs is peace and the resolution of problems through discussion and dialogue."

Furthermore, religious leaders and elders must help prevent escalation; the Prime Minister stated stressing: "The government's position is clear: we seek no conflict and our aim is to resolve issues without firing a single bullet."

The Commissioner also emphasized that religious leaders and elders must intensify their efforts in national reconciliation and peace-building

Similarly, in strengthening the efforts in peace building, the 4th National Peace Conference of Ethiopian Religious Institutions was held in Harar city in this week under the theme "Religions for Peace, Unity, and Solidarity." The conference brought together key religious and regional leaders to discuss the role of faith in promoting national cohesion.

There, the Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia (IRCE) has underscored the critical role of religious fathers in promoting peace, unity, and solidarity, key pillars for Ethiopia's national development.

Liqe Tiguhan Qesis Tagay, General Secretary of the Council, noted the Council's ongoing efforts to resolve conflicts and foster people to people relations throughout the country in his opening remarks.

He emphasized the importance of religious institutions in building sustainable peace and called for deeper engagement to address existing gaps. The peace conference must continue and grow stronger.

It was begun in order to secure lasting peace and leave a better country for the next generation, he stated urging: "Our predecessors left us a legacy of peace, harmony, and unity. We have to protect and promote that pillar."

Qesis Tagay further indicated that addressing entrenched conflicts in some parts of the country and achieving lasting peace remain the central goals of the conference.

Likewise, Deputy Chief Administrator of Harari Regional State, Roza Umer, also specified that it is necessary to strengthen peace education in religious bodies in her welcoming remarks to the assembly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Religion Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She requested the Council to make its peace building efforts more diversified and to expand its influence all the way down to the grassroots.

Along the same line, Sheikh Abdusalam Jibril, Chairman of the Harari Regional Inter-Religious Council, reaffirmed that religious teachings play a key role in creating creating reconciliation, forgiveness, and national cohesion.

Apart from dialogue, there is also a major emphasis on transitional justice and accountability. By initiating processes that address past grievances and ensure justice for the victims, the government aims to close chapters of conflict in a transparent, equitable, and restorative way. This is important to heal old wounds and prevent future conflicts.

Besides, by empowering local people and civil society organizations, Ethiopia is not only making peace-building a bottom up but also a participatory process. These processes target economic empowerment, social cohesion, and active engagement of women and youth, who are disproportionately affected by war.

Ethiopia's commitment to peace is an investment in its future. There are still challenges, but the works in progress reveal a clear and determined path towards a more peaceful and prosperous nation. These are not merely about ending conflict but building a united and robust society wherein all Ethiopians are able to thrive.