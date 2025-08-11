Ethiopia: Chinese Vocational Training Boosts Ethiopian Tvet Teachers' Skills, Innovation

-- Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teachers have hailed Chinese government-led vocational skills programs for significantly enhancing their professional capacity and equipping them with practical knowledge beyond traditional experience sharing.

This summer, TVET educators drawn from federal and state institutions are participating in specialized training sessions conducted by Chinese instructors under the Skill Ethiopia Scheme. The program, part of China's broader cooperation with Ethiopia, aims to make teachers more productive, innovative, and effective in technical education.

Kumilachew Fantu, an architect instructor from the Infrastructure Department at Wolkite Polytechnic College, is taking part in the scheme's second round at the Federal TVET Institute. He noted that previous training covered machine operation, electrical systems, generators, and motors, blending both technical and soft skills.

"This year, I am focusing on control board operations, maintenance, and management," he told The Ethiopian Herald. "The training is vital for our future. It gives us the know-how for local assembly modeling, which will reduce costs through local manufacturing. My goal is to pass these skills on to my students, building a stronger generation of professionals."

Another participant, Dereje Degefa, Public Health Officer and Head of Clinic at Federal TVET, is receiving training in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) for the first time. "We have learned how TCM practitioners use massage and acupuncture to promote healing without heavy reliance on medication," he said. "By addressing root causes of illness, we can provide more natural, patient-centered care and improve health outcomes."

Vice General Manager of Henan Lianfei Business Information Consulting Co. Ltd, Sherry Mao, said the training program aligns with China's Belt and Road Initiative in Ethiopia. It covers technology, mechanical design, manufacturing, maintenance, traditional Chinese medicine, and emerging electric vehicle (EV) technologies.

According to her, these efforts are transforming Ethiopia's TVET sector by closing skill gaps, upgrading knowledge, and fostering stronger integration between Ethiopian and Chinese institutions.