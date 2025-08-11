East Africa: From Drought to Resilience - Agfund Backs East Africa's Smallholder Farmers

10 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Girmachew GASHAW

- The Arab Gulf Program for Development Global Initiative (AGFUND) has underscored the vital role of smallholder farmers in addressing drought and food shortages in East Africa, announcing targeted programs to boost their resilience, productivity, and income.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, AGFUND Global Initiative Executive Director Nasser Alkahtani (PhD) said the organization, in partnership with institutions including the University of Chicago, has launched a flagship global initiative for food security and the agri-food system.

The program aims to shield smallholder farmers from climate shocks while promoting sustainable agricultural policies.

"Our goal is to lift farmers out of poverty, make them more innovative, effective, and productive, and provide the necessary insurance, education, and training to enhance their capacity," Nasser stressed.

He noted that the initiative will serve as a regional platform for sharing knowledge, delivering advisory services, coordinating actions, and mobilizing private-sector engagement. All participating partners, he said, support the vision of a sustainable and food-secure world.

The executive director recalled that IGAD agriculture ministers, AGFUND, and the Crop Trust have discussed joint actions to counter hunger, drought, and climate shocks affecting the region.

"We have signed an agreement under the global flagship initiative for food security to strengthen partnerships in digital financial inclusion, gene banks, digital agriculture, and capacity building. Rainwater harvesting, early warning systems, and other measures will help drive a united approach to regional food security," he explained.

As part of its ongoing efforts in the IGAD region, AGFUND is establishing a digital financial bank. It has already applied for a license in Djibouti, with plans to expand operations to all IGAD member states.

