East Africa: Uganda Finalizing Waste Management Policy

ADDIS ABABA - Uganda's Ministry of Local Government has announced it is in the final stages of developing a transformative National Waste Management Policy aimed at addressing the country's escalating waste challenges.

Speaking at a high-level inter-ministerial consultative meeting, the Ministry's Permanent Secretary Ben Kumumanya said the policy is designed to "convert waste into a valuable resource."

The initiative follows a Cabinet directive issued after the Kiteezi landfill disaster and seeks to tackle long-standing problems such as inadequate infrastructure, weak enforcement, limited funding, and unclear mandates among government agencies.

The Permanent Secretary stressed that the new framework will streamline operations, strengthen coordination, and close critical gaps in the waste management sector, paving the way for a more sustainable and resource-driven approach.

At a separate validation meeting for the Draft National Waste Management Policy 2025, Minister Raphael Magezi underscored the vital role of public participation in ensuring the policy's effectiveness.

He urged Ugandans to adopt better waste habits by separating waste at the household level, reducing littering, and embracing recycling. "While government and local authorities have their part, lasting solutions depend heavily on public behavior," he noted.

With the policy set to clearly define roles and responsibilities, Uganda stands at a pivotal juncture. Beyond solving the waste crisis, the policy aims to create new environmental and economic opportunities.

However, as the Minister emphasized, active citizen engagement will be central to achieving lasting change.

The Entebbe meeting brought together a broad range of stakeholders including government officials, private sector players, civil society groups, and development partners to build consensus on the draft policy before it is submitted to Cabinet for approval, the state owned UBC TV has reported.