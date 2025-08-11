Ethiopia: Tvet Talent Fuels Ethiopia's Competitiveness

10 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Misganaw ASNAKE

- The Ministry of Labor and Skills (MoLS) emphasized that empowering students in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges with advanced skills is vital to Ethiopia's economic growth and international competitiveness.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of LG-KOICA Hope TVET College yesterday , Labor and Skills State Minister Teshale Berecha (PhD) highlighted the crucial role TVET institutions play in national development. "TVET graduates are the backbone of progress and transformation. Investing in skills development is not just important. It is essential for economic growth and global competitiveness," he said.

Teshale praised LG-KOICA Hope TVET College for producing highly competent graduates who have secured employment both domestically and with global companies such as LG Electronics. Some graduates have also launched successful businesses, setting a strong example for other institutions across Ethiopia.

"Our ministry is working diligently to open doors to the global labor market in specialized sectors and has launched a digital platform to connect and monitor labor market opportunities worldwide," he added. He encouraged graduates to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by this platform.

South Korean Ambassador to Ethiopia, Jung Kang, said the graduates are shaping Ethiopia's future and contributing to the next generation. "The education and skills developed here are relevant and respected. The special partnership between Korea and Ethiopia, a friendship forged during the Korean War and sustained through education and development cooperation, is embodied by these graduates," he noted.

Ambassador Jung highlighted that the collaboration between LG Electronics, KOICA, and World Together in managing the college serves as a shining example of successful partnership.

College Dean Tariku G/Medhin stated that 124 businesses currently operate in Addis Ababa, playing a vital role in addressing the nation's socio-economic challenges. The college provides technical training that enables students to master electronics and information technology, preparing them for diverse technical careers.

"Since its inception, our college has focused on electronics and IT training. The skills and knowledge gained here will have a meaningful impact on our community and socio-economic development," Tariku said.

LG-KOICA Hope TVET College graduated 70 students yesterday in the fields of electronics and information technology.

