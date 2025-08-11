Ethiopia: South Korean Master Leads Taekwondo Rise in Ethiopia

In a recent initiative to boost Ethiopia's sports sector, the Ethiopian Sport Academy hosted a special program at the Tirunesh Dibaba Training Center in Asella. The event spotlighted South Korean Grand Master Dojin Kim, a renowned Taekwondo coach who has made Ethiopia his home and is dedicated to training local youth in the martial art.

Having embraced Ethiopian life, Grand Master Kim enjoys the local cuisine and traditions, reflecting the growing cultural and sports ties between Ethiopia and South Korea.

His journey began more than 40 years ago in South Korea, where he took up Taekwondo to address obesity. "I was extremely overweight," he recalled. "Taekwondo changed my life." That transformation ignited a passion for the sport, leading him into a decades-long coaching career, now focused on sharing Taekwondo with Ethiopian youth.

Kim acknowledged Ethiopia's rich athletic heritage, particularly in long-distance running. "While athletics dominate, Taekwondo is gaining recognition globally, with participation from over 200 countries," he said, adding that Ethiopia has immense untapped potential in the sport. His dream is to establish a dedicated Taekwondo training center in Ethiopia to nurture its growth.

Reflecting on historical ties between the two nations, Kim expressed gratitude for Ethiopia's support during the Korean War. "Ethiopian soldiers helped us during challenging times, and I am honored to work in a country that stood with us," he said.

He also praised Ethiopia's favorable climate and cultural similarities to Korea, especially in music and dance. Recently, he visited the Korean War Memorial in Addis Ababa, where he met veterans who fought alongside Ethiopian troops.

Kim is optimistic about the sport's future in Ethiopia. "With government support, Taekwondo can achieve remarkable recognition, similar to athletics," he said.

Anbesaw Eneyew from the Ethiopian Sport Academy noted, "Taekwondo is a new phenomenon in Ethiopia, but its popularity is growing rapidly. While the country is traditionally known for athletics in the Olympics, developing sports like Taekwondo can bring financial benefits and enhance youth psychology."

As Grand Master Kim continues his mission in Ethiopia, he remains committed to strengthening the enduring relationship between the two countries through sports. With the right support, Taekwondo could one day stand alongside athletics as a source of national pride.

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 10 AUGUST 2025