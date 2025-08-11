Africa: AU Staff Association Joins Forces to Support Ethiopia's Tree-Planting Drive

- The African Union Staff Association has voiced strong support for Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), recognizing it as a crucial effort in the global fight against climate change.

Yesterday, members of the Association joined the Addis Ababa City Administration Community Participation and Voluntarism Coordination Commission in planting trees as part of the ongoing environmental campaign.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), , the African Union Staff Association President Nouh Thiam emphasized the vital environmental and social role of tree planting. "We fully subscribe to and align ourselves with this notable initiative originating from the Green Legacy," Nouh said. "With the increasing devastation caused by cyclones, storms, and fires worldwide, planting trees and creating a greener environment is the best defense against climate change."

He stressed that trees play a key role in sustaining life and ecosystems by regulating weather patterns, improving human well-being, and mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. "A tree is alive. As it grows, it generates countless benefits that positively impact human life," he added.

Praising Addis Ababa as a model city, Nouh noted its remarkable transformation into a greener and cleaner urban center that supports agriculture, sustains rainfall, and enhances the well-being of its residents.

Launched by the Ethiopian government, the Green Legacy Initiative aims to combat deforestation and climate change by planting billions of trees nationwide. Nouh called the program "exemplary for African countries" and urged broad participation from governments to local communities. "To tackle climate change effectively, we must mobilize people at every level from villages to major cities and ensure trees are both planted and maintained," he said.

The Addis Ababa City Administration Community Participation and Voluntarism Coordination Commission Commissioner Yimer Kebede echoed these sentiments. He noted that many seedlings planted are food-bearing trees that will contribute to the city's food system.

Yimer also highlighted the African Union Staff Association's ongoing collaboration with the city administration on various community-centered projects, including meal-sharing initiatives. "This institution has been actively involved in social responsibility efforts in Addis Ababa for over seven years," he said.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing greening efforts and sustainable urban development amid growing climate challenges.