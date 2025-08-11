Zimbabwe: Beer Brawl Ends in Fatal Stabbing

10 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A bar quarrel over the sharing of alcohol ended tragically in Chisumbanje in Manicaland province after an irate imbiber stabbed to death a fellow female reveller.

A 35-year-old suspect identified as Wilton Dube has since been arrested for murder.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy.

"Police in Chipinge arrested Wilton Dube (35) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on August 7, 2025, at a night club at Checheche Growth Point, Chisumbanje," he said.

"The suspect assaulted the victim with fists all over the body before stabbing her with a piece of glass on the stomach after an argument over beer.

"The victim succumbed to the injuries while admitted at a local hospital."

