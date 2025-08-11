Zimbabwe: 'Respect Wildlife Protection Laws', Says Court As Trio Is Jailed for Poaching a Zebra

Three poachers have been sentenced to imprisonment for poaching after they were found on possession of Zebra meat.

The trio of Nyasha Musariri (28), Lovemore Kusena (35) and Tinashe Mukuza (34) appeared at Kwekwe Magistrates Court where they were convicted of the offence and slapped with varying sentences.

The first and second offender were each sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, of which five months were suspended. Mukuza got the same sentence but luckily had six months set aside.

The prosecutor told court that on August 4, 2025, around Dunlop area in Kwekwe, police detectives busted the trio while in possession of Zebra meat. They were asked to produce a permit allowing them to be in possession of the meat but failed to do so.

In a statement following sentencing, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said it remains committed to prosecuting environmental crimes and ensuring that offenders are held accountable in accordance with the law.

"We urge members of the public to respect wildlife protection laws and report any suspected poaching activities to the relevant authorities," NPAZ said.

"Together, we can safeguard Zimbabwe's natural heritage for future generations."