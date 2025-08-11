Zimbabwe: Three Perish, Five Others Injured in Road Traffic Accident

10 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Three people died while five others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road before overturning.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 48 kilometre peg along Nyanga-Rwenya road on August 8, 2025.

"Three people were killed while five others were injured when an Isuzu KB single cab motor vehicle with seven passengers on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its right side," said Nyathi.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Nyanga District Hospital for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.