Zimbabwe: Three Perish, Five Others Injured in Road Traffic Accident

Three people died while five others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road before overturning.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 48 kilometre peg along Nyanga-Rwenya road on August 8, 2025.

"Three people were killed while five others were injured when an Isuzu KB single cab motor vehicle with seven passengers on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its right side," said Nyathi.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Nyanga District Hospital for post mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.