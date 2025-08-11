Zimbabwe: Herentals Queens FC Bolster Squad Ahead of Women CAF Champions League Qualifiers

Reigning Zimbabwe Women Super League champions Herentals Queens Football Club has bolstered its squad with new signings ahead of the Women's Club CAF Champions League Qualifiers Southern Region.

The tournament is scheduled to run from August 22 to 31 in South Africa, and winners will progress to the Women's Club CAF Champions League scheduled for later this year.

As part of preparations for the prestigious tournament, Herentals have made new mid-season signings, amongst them is Mighty Warriors midfielder Bethel Kondo from Faithdrive Queens.

Kondo, who has been a key player for the Mutare-based outfit, joins 'The Students' on a six months loan deal, which is set to run out in December.

Other than Kondo, Herentals have also snapped Polite Dzuremba from Faithdrive again on another loan deal.

Sources close to NewZimbabwe.com revealed that besides signing the duo, The Students are also finalising new acquisitions, which will be unveiled this week.

In the qualifiers, Herentals Queens FC are in Group C together with Clube de Desportos da Costa do Sol of Mozambique and Olympic de Moroni of Comoros.

Last year, the side failed to go beyond group stages, and hopes are high that they will do so banking on their beefed-up squad.