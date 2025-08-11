Zimbabwe: Herentals Queens FC Bolster Squad Ahead of Women CAF Champions League Qualifiers

10 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Reigning Zimbabwe Women Super League champions Herentals Queens Football Club has bolstered its squad with new signings ahead of the Women's Club CAF Champions League Qualifiers Southern Region.

The tournament is scheduled to run from August 22 to 31 in South Africa, and winners will progress to the Women's Club CAF Champions League scheduled for later this year.

As part of preparations for the prestigious tournament, Herentals have made new mid-season signings, amongst them is Mighty Warriors midfielder Bethel Kondo from Faithdrive Queens.

Kondo, who has been a key player for the Mutare-based outfit, joins 'The Students' on a six months loan deal, which is set to run out in December.

Other than Kondo, Herentals have also snapped Polite Dzuremba from Faithdrive again on another loan deal.

Sources close to NewZimbabwe.com revealed that besides signing the duo, The Students are also finalising new acquisitions, which will be unveiled this week.

In the qualifiers, Herentals Queens FC are in Group C together with Clube de Desportos da Costa do Sol of Mozambique and Olympic de Moroni of Comoros.

Last year, the side failed to go beyond group stages, and hopes are high that they will do so banking on their beefed-up squad.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.