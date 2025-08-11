Zimbabwe: Human Rights Commission Defends Zimbabweans' Right to Healthcare in South Africa

10 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By The South African

Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission chairperson, Jessie Majome, has urged South Africans to show compassion toward Zimbabwean migrants.

Majome has reminded all of the historic solidarity between the two nations during South Africa's liberation struggle.

"During the struggle for South Africa's independence, a lot of African countries, including Zimbabwe, hosted South Africans," Majome said in an interview on Newzroom Afrika.

Her comments come amid growing outrage over the denial of healthcare to undocumented Zimbabweans in South Africa.

In recent months, protests have intensified, with groups like Operation Dudula blocking access to hospitals such as Kalafong in Gauteng.

Protestors have stationed themselves outside clinics, demanding identity documents and turning away those unable to prove legal status.

This is despite South Africa's Constitution guaranteeing access to emergency medical treatment for all, regardless of nationality, under Section 27.

Constitutional right

In July 2025, the South African Human Rights Commission reaffirmed that healthcare is a constitutional right.

The commission condemned the unlawful gatekeeping and the ongoing policy confusion that enables some hospitals to ignore legal obligations.

Legal challenges are now in motion to address exclusionary practices, particularly in Gauteng.

Majome's message was clear: Africans must return to a spirit of empathy and justice.

"Some of the Zimbabweans who are in South Africa are in South Africa regularly and legitimately," Majome said.

"But if there is intolerance and xenophobia, even those who are contributing to the economy of South Africa also bear the brunt of negative attitudes, which are not helpful for South Africa. The bottom line is that we should and we can find the lasting solutions..."

