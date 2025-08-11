Zimbabwe: Sports Commission Jerked to Probe Zimbabwe Cricket Amid Chevron's Shoddy Performance Blamed On Regionalism, Tribalism and Nepotism

IN the wake of another disastrous performance by the senior men's cricket team, The Chevrons, against New Zealand, a Harare lawyer has petitioned the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to probe allegations of regionalism, tribalism and nepotism in the selection of players at Zimbabwe Cricket.

Paidamoyo Madondo, through his lawyers, Saunyama, Dondo Legal Practitioners is seeking the intervention of the sports mother body to investigate team selection of cricket players, which is alleged to be biased and based on regionalism and tribalism.

This comes on the back of uninspiring performances by the Chevrons, who suffered a white wash at the hands of New Zealand in two Test matches that ended in Bulawayo Saturday.

Prio to the disastrous Test, Zimbabwe failed to win a match in the tri-nations tournament featuring South Africa and New Zealand at Harare Sports Club.

This has prompted questions on the selection of players with inform players in the local leagues being ignored by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

In his petition, Madondo raised concerns over the selection criteria, which he described as sloppy and questionable.

"Our client is deeply concerned and disturbed by the systemic decline and rapid nosedive in the performance of Zimbabwe Cricket's national teams, which has been occurring over the past ten (10) years.

"While this decline may be attributable to some structural and developmental factors, our client asserts; based on observable trends and statistical evidence; that nepotism, tribalism, regionalism, and discrimination in team selection are the dominant factors contributing to national failure," read the petition.

ZC convener of selectors David Mutendera has not been spared in the criticism, having been accused of snubbing players such as Brad Evans and Emerst Masuku, who boast of decent performances on the domestic scene.

Former Chevrons captain, Elton Chigumbira also faced criticism after players from his academy were selected into the national team raising concerns of conflict of interests since he is also the head coach of the Zimbabwe Under 19.

"Another and more pressing example of conflict of interest exists through Mr. Elton Chigumbura in the selection of the Zimbabwe national cricket team. It is common cause that Mr. Chigumbura has accepted numerous prominent positions in the Zimbabwe domestic cricket ecosystem.

"He is head coach of the Zimbabwe Under-19 team, head coach of Takashinga Cricket Club, and head of a private cricket developmental side operating under the name and style Elton Chigumbura Cricket Academy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These positions would reasonably give rise to issues of bias and disclosure of conflicts of interest demonstrated in player selection; especially where Mr. Chigumbura is put in a position to select players, and likely is prone to select those players with which he has prior connections or vested personal developmental interest," read the petition further.

Madondo beseeched SRC to conduct an investigation into ZC and publicise a report of a 2023 inquiry, which was headed by Lloyd Mhishi.

"The Sports Recreation Commission Zimbabwe must conduct a comprehensive, independent, impartial and public investigation into the Zimbabwe Cricket selection processes with respect to allegations of nepotism, discrimination, tribalism, and regionalism in player selection.

"A detailed report be made public, with clear corrective recommendations. Zimbabwe Cricket make public the report of the Inquiry Committee of 2023 headed by Lloyd Mhishi," read the petition.