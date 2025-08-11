Somalia: Military Court Executes Death Sentence On Members of Extremist Group

Mogadishu — The Armed Forces Military Court this morning carried out a death sentence by firing squad on former Corporal Mohamed Hussein Bulle and former Sergeant Adan Isaaq Yarow (known as Salaad Koofi), both former members of the 14th October Battalion.

The two soldiers had previously been sentenced to death by the Military Court.

According to reports, these soldiers, while serving an extremist group, were responsible for a deadly attack that killed the late leader of the 83rd Division, former commander of the militia forces, Ceydiid Mohamed Ali. The attack involved planting an explosive device under his bed, which detonated and claimed his life.

This execution underscores the ongoing military crackdown on extremist elements within the ranks and signals a firm stance by Somali armed forces against acts of terror and betrayal.