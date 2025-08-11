Somalia: New Advanced Weaponry Seized From Al-Shabaab in Bariire Operation

Mogadishu -- Somali National Army (SNA) forces recently captured the strategic town of Bariire in Lower Shabelle, unveiling a cache of advanced weapons and military equipment previously unknown in the hands of Al-Shabaab militants. The operation also netted several extremist commanders and fighters, marking a significant blow to the insurgent group in the region.

General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, Commander of the Somali Land Forces, led a post-operation inspection alongside Ugandan UPDF forces, part of the African Union's AUSSOM mission, who jointly liberated Bariire after fierce clashes. During the visit, General Sahal toured militant hideouts littered with enemy casualties, abandoned weaponry, and logistical supplies, testifying to the intensity of the confrontation.

The 17th Commando Battalion commander, Lieutenant Colonel Ali A'gey, briefed General Sahal on security stabilization efforts and ongoing clearance operations in the area.

General Sahal praised the joint Somali and Ugandan troops, stating, "Today we celebrate the success of 'Silent Storm'--a meticulously planned operation that dismantled enemy defenses and recovered a substantial arsenal. Our heroes struck hard, capturing militants and inflicting heavy losses."

He also noted that Al-Shabaab had previously sabotaged a critical bridge in Bariire to isolate local communities, particularly farmers, effectively choking their livelihoods. "With security restored, the people of Bariire can breathe freely again, reclaiming their freedom and normalcy," he affirmed on social media.

A striking highlight of the seized arsenal was a sophisticated type of RPG-7 warhead, locally known as "Al-Yaasiin," showcased by Generals Sahal and A'gey holding the device. This grenade warhead, launched from the shoulder-fired RPG-7--called "Sabanka" in Somali--features advanced dual-stage explosive capability, reputed for penetrating armored vehicles and tanks. Its devastating effectiveness was notably witnessed in the Gaza conflict.

While Somali weapons experts withheld detailed comments on the device, analysts warn the Federal Government must urgently address the implications of such high-tech munitions in militant hands.

Meanwhile, Somalia's Defense Minister recently held a press briefing revealing that over 120 Al-Shabaab militants were killed and numerous others captured or wounded during the week-long clearance operation in Lower Shabelle. He lauded the Somali troops and their international partners for their unwavering commitment.

"The fight continues until every inch of Somali soil is rid of the Khawaarij," Minister Fiqi declared, echoing national resolve.

The army now controls all former militant strongholds in Bariire, conducting ongoing operations to retrieve bodies and confiscate remaining weapons.

Journalist Zakariye Qaasim Bagah, reporting from Bariire, interviewed two captured commanders. One was found chained to a tree with the intention of fighting to the death but was ultimately apprehended alive by the security forces. Notably, this young fighter, barely 15 years old, was cruelly shackled and locked as a testament to the militants' ruthlessness.

The second commander, captured wounded, confessed to rallying reinforcements from Jilib in Middle Jubba before being overwhelmed.

Bariire's strategic location, roughly 73 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu, and its vibrant livestock economy, especially cattle rearing, make it a vital gain in Somalia's counterterrorism efforts.