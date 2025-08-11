Africa: AfDB Signs Agreement to Mobilize $8b for Construction of Africa's Largest Airport in Ethiopia

The signing ceremony to formalize the arrangement was held in Addis Ababa and attended by Lemma Yadecha, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Commercial Officer, AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina, senior Ethiopian Airlines executives, and other dignitaries.

Addis Abeba — The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has signed an agreement with Ethiopian Airlines Group to mobilize $8 billion for the construction of Bishoftu International Airport, which is set to become Africa's largest airport upon completion.

According to a statement released by AfDB last week, the airport will be located in Abusera, 40 km south of Addis Ababa, with an initial capacity to handle 60 million passengers annually, expanding to 110 million at full capacity. This would far exceed the passenger volumes of Africa's busiest airports, which currently serve between 18 and 29 million passengers per year.

The statement indicated that construction of the first phase is scheduled to begin in late 2025. Once operational, Bishoftu International Airport will serve as a major hub for international, regional, and cargo flights, while Bole International Airport will focus on domestic operations.

The AfDB noted that Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa's largest carrier, considers the new airport a cornerstone of its Vision 2035 growth strategy, which prioritizes network expansion, infrastructure development, and human capital investment to enhance global competitiveness.

It further stated that the project aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the African Single Air Transport Market, both of which aim to promote continental integration and connectivity.

Under the agreement, the Bank will lead the structuring and securing of financing from both public and private sources, underscoring its role in advancing large-scale infrastructure projects across Africa.