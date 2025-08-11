Ghana: Govt Urges Public to Send Tributes for Helicopter Crash Victims

11 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Government of Ghana has called on the general public to send messages of condolence and heartfelt tributes in honour of the eight people who died in the recent helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu (MP).

The statement said the Funeral Planning Committee was inviting individuals, institutions, and organisations to submit tributes for inclusion in the official brochure for the victims' memorial.

It noted that the call comes as the nation prepares to bid farewell to the departed in a state funeral.

It added that tributes should be sent via email to tributes@presidency.gov.gh by Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 12:00 noon GMT.

The statement explained that this gesture will help preserve the memories and legacy of the victims while offering comfort to their families.

The statement further announced that the state funeral will be held on Friday, August 15, 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra, starting at 8:00 AM.

It indicated that the ceremony will bring together family, friends, state officials, and the general public in a solemn moment of national mourning.

It concluded by noting that the courage, dedication, and spirit of the victims should inspire all Ghanaians to work toward building a stronger, more united, and prosperous nation.

By: Jacob Aggrey

