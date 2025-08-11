Zimbabwe: Six Dead, Dozens Injured in Separate Road Accidents

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed that six people died and 16 others were injured in a crash involving a Toyota Quantum along the Mutare-Masvingo Road in the early hours of Monday.

Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident happened at the 283km peg at around 02:00 when the vehicle, carrying 22 Zion Christian Church (ZCC) congregants veered off the road and overturned before landing back on its wheels.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo General Hospital for postmortem while the injured remain admitted at the same hospital.

The names of the deceased will be released once their next of kin have been informed.

In a separate incident, one person died and 20 others were injured in Hwange on Sunday after a Nissan NP300 overturned near the Hwange Colliery Training Centre.

Commissioner Nyathi said the crash occurred at around 05:00 after the vehicle's left rim broke while crossing a bridge along Four Mile Drive.

The vehicle was carrying 20 passengers and landed on its roof.

Commissioner Nyathi urged motorists to strictly observe road rules and regulations warning that speeding and negligence continued to claim lives across the country.

"Above all, observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives," he said.