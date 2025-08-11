Africa: Win or Bust - Angola Face Zambia in High-Stakes CHAN Clash

The air around Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday evening will be thick with tension and hope in equal measure.

Angola's Palancas Negras and Zambia's Chipolopolo find themselves in a high-stakes clash that could define their entire TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 campaigns.

For Angola, the equation is painfully simple -- anything less than victory could spell an early exit. For Zambia, it's a chance to rebound and keep their dream alive.

Angola's Fight to Survive

After a stuttering start -- a 2-0 loss to two-time champions followed by a 1-1 draw against hosts Kenya -- Angola have just one point to show for two games.

Their margin for error has vanished, and coach Pedro Goncalves knows it.

"We know the situation but we are calm as a team. The most important thing is to remain calm and approach the match with positivity," said the tactician.

"We had a lot of good things we did against Kenya which I know can help us if we replicate against Zambia. They are a really good and solid side and we have to approach them with caution."

Goncalves insists his team must be bolder in attack and take their chances early. A win would not only keep them alive but could propel them towards the knockout stage.

Quinito's Rallying Cry

For defender Joaquim 'Quinito' Balanga, the mission is clear -- forget the past, focus on the now.

"Of course no pressure but we approach the game knowing how much we need a win. We want to remain in the competition and for this to happen, we have to give our best for a win," Balanga emphasised.

It's a mindset rooted in resilience, one Angola will need in abundance to break down Zambia's defence.

Zambia's Chance for Redemption

Zambia arrive in Nairobi with their own troubles.

A 2-0 defeat to DR Congo in their opening match left them playing catch-up in the group. But coach Avram Grant remains the voice of optimism.

"In football, and in life, there is always something called a new day and new hope. This is the same thing I told to my players that we forget what happened in the first game and give our effort in the second match where we have a chance to improve," Grant explained.

"We conceded from a throw-in then from a counter attack against DRC and definitely these are areas we have looked at to improve and do better."

His experience at the highest levels of the game will be crucial in steadying the Zambian ship.

Captain Chongo's Call to Action

For skipper Kabaso Chongo, this is an opportunity to put things right.

"It was a bit scrappy how we started but always, in the first game, not everything goes to plan. However, we have now picked rhythm and we know where we were short and have worked on it," Chongo said.

"We know Angola is a really good team. We watched some of their games and we know what to expect. As players this tournament offers us a huge opportunity and we want to keep playing and win game by game."

A Battle with No Margin for Error

Both teams know the stakes. For Angola, it's win or go home. For Zambia, it's a chance to turn the tide and move a step closer to the knockout rounds.

When the whistle blows at Nyayo National Stadium, expect nothing less than a fierce contest between two sides fighting for survival.