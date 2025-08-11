Africa: Mzize Brace Fires Ruthless Tanzania Past Madagascar to Seal Historic CHAN Quarter-Final Spot

Clement Mzize scored twice in the first 20 minutes as co-hosts Tanzania beat Madagascar 2-1 on Saturday to complete a perfect Group B campaign and reach the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) quarter-finals for the first time in their history.Mzize struck on 13 and 20 minutes--either side of a Mudathir Yahya effort that thudded off the post--before Nantenaina Razafimahatana halved the deficit on 34 minutes.

The second half brought pressure and plenty of set-pieces for the Barea, but Hemed Suleiman's side showed the composure of group winners to see out a third straight victory.

Earlier on Saturday, Mauritania beat Central African Republic 1-0, a result that, coupled with Tanzania's win, locks the Taifa Stars onto nine points from nine at the summit.

The second qualification place will be decided on the final matchday, with Mauritania (four points from three) currently ahead of Burkina Faso (three from two) and Madagascar (one from two). Central African Republic remain bottom without a point.

Roared on by a buoyant Dar es Salaam crowd, Tanzania started like a team determined to finish the job early.

Feisal Salum stung the palms of Michel Ramandimbisoa from distance (9') and, from the ensuing corner, Mzize climbed superbly to crash a header against the inside of the left post (10').

Two minutes later Abdul Sopu dragged wide from the edge of the area, and moments after that Mudathir Yahya rattled the same upright with a crisp drive (13').

The breakthrough came seconds later: Mzize, alive to a loose ball in the box, swept a left-footed finish straight down the middle to make it 1-0.

The youngster then doubled the lead on 20 minutes, ghosting to the far post to nod in from close range after Feisal's whipped set-piece delivery was only half cleared.

It was Mzize's second and third goals of the tournament and underlined Tanzania's variety from open play and dead balls.

Madagascar steadied themselves and found a foothold via the flanks. Toky Rakotondraibe forced Yakoub Suleiman to tip over from range (32') and, from the next attack, the Barea found a route back: Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa's cross caused hesitation and Razafimahatana arrived late to steer a left-footed effort into the bottom corner (34').

The goal--Madagascar's first of PAMOJA 2024--ended Tanzania's run of two clean sheets, but the hosts reached the interval ahead despite a late spell of Barea pressure.

Steel after the interval

Suleiman reshaped at the break and again on the hour--introducing Pascal Msindo and Nassor Saadun for fresh legs--while his back four absorbed a stream of free-kicks and corners.

Jean Ranaivoson fizzed over (51'), Fenohasina Razafimaro headed a half-chance over the top after good work by Toky (64'), and substitute Félicité Manohantsoa injected urgency down the right.

When Madagascar did find a path on target, Suleiman was equal to it: Msindo's dipping effort drew a strong save from Ramandimbisoa (73'), before at the other end Tanzania's goalkeeper had to contend mostly with high balls and hopeful strikes.

Shomari Kapombe twice went close to restoring the two-goal cushion--glancing a header over (69') and stabbing wide at the back post (83')--and the hosts managed the closing stages expertly, aided by the tireless industry of Mudathir and Feisal in midfield.

Five minutes of added time were navigated without alarm--bar one long-range drive from Harison Randrianantenaina that sailed over (90+4')--and Tanzania's celebrations at full time reflected the scale of the moment: three wins from three, five goals scored, just one conceded, and a maiden ticket to the CHAN knockout rounds secured with room to spare.

What it means for Group B

The victory confirms Tanzania as Group B winners on nine points--a first for the Taifa Stars, who had never previously won back-to-back CHAN matches, let alone all three.

It also extends their longest unbeaten run at the finals and showcases a new attacking edge: three different scorers across the first two matches and now a brace from Mzize.

For Madagascar, defeat leaves work to do. Édoa Raux's team have one point from two games and must beat Burkina Faso on the final day to have any chance of progressing, while hoping results elsewhere tilt their way.

There was spirit and craft in their response after falling two behind, but they were ultimately undone by Tanzania's razor-sharp opening and game management in the second period.

Mauritania's earlier 1-0 win over Central African Republic has them in pole position for second place, but with Burkina Faso holding a game in hand, the scrap for the final quarter-final slot remains alive going into the group's last fixtures.

Player of the match - Clement Mzize

The forward's movement tormented Madagascar throughout the first half.

He attacked crosses with conviction, struck the woodwork, and then showed a poacher's instinct for both goals. Withdrawn late after a knock, he left to a standing ovation--fitting for the man who sent Tanzania through.