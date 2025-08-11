Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2025/26 Preliminary Round Draw Delivers Mouthwatering Clashes

The road to continental glory in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2025/26 has officially begun following the Preliminary Round draw held at Azam Media Studios in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Saturday.

A total of 58 clubs from across Africa will compete in this year's edition, with several blockbuster fixtures already lined up in the opening rounds.

Six of the continent's top-ranked clubs - Wydad AC (Morocco), USM Alger (Algeria), CR Belouizdad (Algeria), Zamalek SC (Egypt), Al Masry SC (Egypt), and Stellenbosch FC (South Africa) - have been handed byes into the Second Preliminary Round based on CAF Club Rankings.

In one of the standout ties, Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko will face fellow West Africans Kwara United of Nigeria, with the winners taking on Moroccan powerhouse Wydad AC in the next round.

Senegal's Génération Foot meet Côte d'Ivoire's Amadou Diallo FC, with the winners set for a showdown against former CAF Confederation Cup champions USM Alger.

Another intriguing clash sees Hafia FC of Guinea battle Algeria's CR Belouizdad, while Burkina Faso's USFA host Nigeria's Abia Warriors, with Mali's Djoliba AC awaiting in the Second Preliminary Round.

Elsewhere, Tanzania's Azam FC will have to navigate past Zanzibar's KMKM SC and South Sudan's El Merriekh Bentiu for a place in the next stage, while Uganda's NEC FC take on Sudan's Al Ahli Madani, with Tunisia's Étoile Sportive du Sahel awaiting the winners.

Zambia's Zesco United lock horns with Malawi's Mighty Wanderers for a potential tie against Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy, while DR Congo's second representative will meet Angola's Kabuscrop de Palanca for a spot against South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs.

The draw has also thrown up regional derbies, debut appearances for ambitious newcomers, and the prospect of titanic North African clashes in the latter stages.

The journey to glory will begin with the Preliminary Round, played over two legs on the weekends of 19-21 September and 26-28 September 2025. Victors will advance to the Second Preliminary Round on 17-19 October, with the return legs a week later from 24-26 October.

The successful sides will earn their place in the Group Stage, which kicks off on 21 November 2025.

From there, the best of the best will battle through to the knockout stage, starting on 13 March 2026, with the dream of lifting African football's most coveted club trophies.

