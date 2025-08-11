Africa: Tanzania's Roar - Unbeaten Run Raises Trophy Talk, Madagascar Hold On

Under the floodlights of the stadium, the air was electric. The crowd sang, flags waved, and on the pitch, Tanzania's "Taifa Stars" delivered yet another statement victory at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024.

For head coach Hamad Suleiman, it was a night of pride. For Madagascar's Romuald Rakotondrabe, it was a night of frustration -- yet not one without hope.

Tanzania March into the Quarter-finals in Style

Tanzania secured their third straight win in the group stage with a 2-1 triumph over Madagascar, sealing their ticket to the quarter-finals.

Forward Francis Mzize was the star of the evening, netting both goals that sent the home fans into raptures and ensured the Taifa Stars remain one of the competition's form sides.

The win wasn't just about points -- it was about belief. Three matches, three victories. It's a run few teams achieve at this stage of the CHAN.

"Not Easy to Win Three Matches in a Tournament"

In his post-match press conference, Hamad Suleiman made sure the spotlight shone on his players.

"I say to the players, well done. It is not easy to win three matches in the tournament. It was a tough match, and our players did a good job. We tried to press Madagascar from the start. There were some difficult moments during the game overall."

He added: "We believe we delivered what we needed to deliver in the match. The players really gave their all throughout, and the result was fair."

Teamwork, Training, and a Touch of Luck

Suleiman was quick to highlight the collective effort behind the win.

"Our mission was difficult, but we trained well and we were also lucky in the match. We recovered many balls, we played well, we found the solution in the match, and we won."

He continued: "In general, the match was good and beautiful between the two teams. The team play we presented was beautiful, and football requires such play. I confirm that luck was with us in this match."

A Message to the Home Crowd

With the quarter-finals now confirmed, Suleiman turned his thoughts to the Tanzanian supporters.

"The fact we have qualified to the next round -- I must say to Tanzanians to continue supporting us and motivating the players, and to keep providing that atmosphere. We have reached this stage together in the tournament."

He added: "We played well, and our opponent was strong. Madagascar's players defended well and their back line was solid. We trained a lot and our tactical plan was on point. I congratulate the players who gave what they had -- they did well, and that's what I can say about them."

For Madagascar, a Setback but Not the End

On the other side, Madagascar's head coach Romuald Rakotondrabe could only lament the result, though he refused to let the setback crush their spirit.

"It was a tough defeat against Tanzania, and this is football."

The Turning Point: A Surprise Goal

Rakotondrabe pinpointed the early breakthrough as the key moment that swung the tie in Tanzania's favour.

"We played a strong match, but not like our opponent Tanzania who scored the first goal, and it was surprising. Football is always difficult."

Hope Still Alive

Despite remaining on a single point after two matches, the Madagascar coach insists the door to the quarter-finals is still ajar.

"We lost the first two matches. This result is, in fact, painful, but there are still two matches ahead of us. We will work on motivating our players for the coming games."

The night ended with the host nation celebrating their flawless group-stage run, while Madagascar faced the uphill task of rekindling their campaign.

The big questions now loom: can Tanzania carry this momentum to the final -- and possibly the trophy? And will Madagascar, third-place finishers in the last edition, find a way to escape the group stage once again?