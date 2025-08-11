Africa: Mzize the Goal Machine - Tanzania's Relentless Striker With Eyes On CHAN Glory

10 August 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

When the lights shone brightest on Saturday night, Clement Francis Mzize answered the call.

The Tanzanian striker didn't just score -- he roared, delivering two goals inside 20 minutes to sink Madagascar and send the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium into scenes of sheer euphoria.

By the end of the night, the scoreboard read 2-1 to the hosts, and Mzeezi had been crowned TotalEnergies Man of the Match.

For Tanzania, it was more than a victory -- it was a third successive group-stage win and a historic ticket to the knockout rounds of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024.

For Mzize, it was personal glory, national pride, and the promise of more to come.

"I Thank God for This Opportunity"

Still beaming in the post-match press room, Mzize could barely contain his gratitude.

"I thank God for this opportunity to be in this place and to be chosen as Man of the Match. It is great that we continue moving forward in the competition, and we hope to go far in the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship 2024."

The words carried the sincerity of a man who knows the value of such moments -- and the hunger to create more.

Decisive Brilliance in a Tough Battle

Madagascar proved a resilient opponent, their physicality and tactical organisation making life difficult for Tanzania's attack.

But Mzize's sharpness in front of goal was the difference.

"We were able to move in the match despite the strength of the Madagascar team and its players. We managed, with difficulty, to reach the opponent's goal and score two goals."

His brace didn't just break the deadlock -- it broke Madagascar's resistance, giving Tanzania the control they needed to see out the game.

A Historic Moment for the Taifa Stars

For Mzize, the magnitude of Tanzania's achievement was not lost.

"Yes, we are lucky to participate in this competition. We have never reached the knockout stages of the CHAN before, and this time we managed, deservedly, to get past the group stage. Thanks to everyone and to the fans who gave us the drive to reach the quarter-finals."

For a nation passionate about football but still chasing a major continental breakthrough, this moment was history in the making.

Tanzania's Most Dangerous Weapon

With his lethal instincts and unerring composure in front of goal, Clement Francis Mzize has emerged as one of CHAN 2024's must-watch players.

His two-goal heroics against Madagascar were no fluke, but a statement -- that Tanzania possess a striker capable of firing them into the latter stages, maybe even the final, and perhaps to their first-ever continental crown.

Read the original article on CAF.

