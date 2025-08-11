Mauritius: Official Anthem of 3rd Edition of the Jeux De L'ouest 2025 Launched

The District Council of Black River, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, is organising the 3rd edition of the Jeux De L'Ouest, which will unite the 13 villages of the western region under the theme 'Lwès ansam, nou donn nou best'.

The opening ceremony is set for Saturday 16 August 2025 at the Germain Commarmond Stadium in Bambous, offering a platform to promote sportsmanship, community engagement, and cultural pride.

The Jeux De L'Ouest will showcase a wide variety of sports disciplines such as men's and veterans football, five-a-side football for both men and women, cross-country, beach and indoor volleyball, mountain biking, athletics, pétanque, and traditional games, among others.

In the lead-up to the event, the official video clip of the Jeux De L'Ouest anthem was launched, today, at the District Council of Black River. Serving as the musical emblem of this edition, the anthem highlights the creativity and talent of local artists. The Chairperson of the District Council of Black River, Mr Kemraz Ortoo; representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports; and other personalities were present on that occasion.

In his address Mr Ortoo expressed satisfaction at the revival of the event after 19 years, acknowledging the many challenges and hard work involved in its organisation. He described the event as a platform to bring together residents of the western region, strengthen community spirit, encourage healthy lifestyles, and promote active participation.

The Chairperson expressed confidence that, with the support of Government and the collaboration of various stakeholders, the Jeux De L'Ouest will be a success. He also highlighted Government's commitment to fostering sports as a key avenue to enhance the health and well-being of the population.