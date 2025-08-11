Mauritius: Mrs Pyramah Ramiah Honoured As Mauritius' Latest Centenarian

Mauritius celebrated its newest centenarian, Mrs Pyramah Ramiah, on 7 August 2025, during a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity at the District Council of Moka.

The Minister of Local Government, Mr Ranjiv Woochit; the Chairperson of the District Council of Pamplemousses, Mr Vedanand Totoo; representatives of the Senior Citizens Council; family members and neighbours of Mrs Ramiah's; as well as other personalities were present on the occasion.

To honour the centenarian, the Ministry presented Mrs Ramiah with a flower bouquet; a centenarian medal; a certificate; a ceramic fan heater; and a cheque of Rs 26,203. She also received gifts including a shield, bath towel, hand towel, and a birthday card. In addition, the Senior Citizens Council offered her a cheque of Rs 10,000 from the National Solidarity Fund.

Born on 7 August 1925 at Bonne Veine Estate in Quartier Militaire, Mrs Ramiah was raised in a humble home where her father worked as a clerk at the Mon Desert Alma Sugar Estate and her mother as a labourer. She was one of six daughters, of whom three are still alive.

Having never attended school, she married Mr Ramaya Ramiah in April 1947. The couple settled in Quartier Militaire and the centenarian worked as a labourer at the same sugar estate as her parents. After the passing of her husband at the age of 47, Mrs Ramiah worked diligently to support her family. The couple had two sons.

At the age of 90, Mrs Ramiah moved to D'Epinay, where she now resides. She enjoys the company of her six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Mrs Ramiah is known for her resilience, strong will, and dedication to her family and community. She used to help in wedding ceremonies and social gatherings and still finds joy in cultivating flowers.

Despite age-related challenges, Mrs Ramiah has retained a sharp memory. She attributes her longevity to her deep faith in God and a life free of stress.