Namibia: Health Ministry Runs Low On HIV, Diabetes and Psychiatric Meds Due to Procurement Delays

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is running short of essential medication for chronic health conditions such as HIV-AIDS, hypertension, psychiatric illnesses, diabetes, as well as vitamin A, which is administered to babies.

In a memo sent to public hospitals earlier this week, deputy executive director of health and social services Taimi Amaambo blamed the shortage of medicine on the current pharmaceutical services procurement system.

She instructed regional health directors to collaborate with their pharmacists and urgently compile budget estimates to cover out-of-stock items needed for the next two months.

"This temporary proposal is aimed at empowering the regions to carry out urgent procurement as the pharmaceutical emergency procurement processes, are not responsive as we would like.

"This will enable faster replenishment of critical stocks while the central medical stores work on modalities to restore full supply," she wrote.

Amaambo acknowledged that the emergency procurement process within the health ministry is not as responsive as desired, further complicating the country's ability to address the crisis promptly.

Regional directors have been instructed to submit their proposed budgets by today to enable swift action.

LONG COMING

Former minister of health Kalumbi Shangula in 2023 blamed the Public Procurement Act for the glaring lack of medicine and clinical supplies at public health facilities.

At the time he said the procurement of medicine has become a lengthy and cumbersome process and that bids were with the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN).

A nurse at a clinic in the Omusati region yesterday told The Namibian that most hypertension and diabetes patients need about three or four different types of medication.

"If one of those medications is not in stock, they get the other three. If there is only one type and the other three are not in, they will only get that one, and they are advised to go and buy from pharmacies. The same goes for diabetes patients," she said.

Ohangwena health director Robert Nandjila yesterday said he was not aware that the region is also experiencing a medicine shortage.

"Maybe they have communicated to the pharmacists," he said.

Oshana health director Johanna Haimene referred The Namibian to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital's medical superintendent, Ruben Kanime.

"The hospital is the biggest institution in our region. Mostly it's the hospital that experiences such, because they require a different type of antibiotic and all medication categories, and the hospital falls under the supervision of doctor Kanime. He is the right person to talk to," Haimene said.

Health ministry spokesperson Walters Kamaya said he was waiting for officials from the central medical stores to confirm a shortage of medication.

Executive director of health and social services Penda Ithindi did not answer calls to his cellphone yesterday.

PRIORITISE HEALTH

Former health minister Richard Kamwi yesterday said the government should prioritise health, which was part of the goals of the country's liberation struggle.

"All the challenges are related to priorities for the government. If the government wants to prioritise health, there should be a challenge," he said.

The health ministry was allocated N$12 billion this year, the third-biggest budget after those of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, which received N$28 billion and N$24 billion, respectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Health for me is like egg and chicken: If you play with the health of the nation, you will not make it. There will be so much absenteeism both at schools and work," Kamwi said.

He explained that health during his tenure was second priority after education, but there were no challenges because funds were coming from United States (US) programmes such as the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and the Global Fund.

At the time, funding from international partners made up 70% of the ministry's budget, Kamwi said.

He said the government should not blame the shortage on American president Donald Trump, who cut funding to Africa in January to prioritise his own country.

"We should stop crying foul on the Americans. Trump is the president of the US, and during his presidential campaign he said he would prioritise America. Namibia is not poor. Let's put our money where our mouth is," Kamwi said.