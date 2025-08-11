Namibia: Kavango East Hostel Staff Cry Foul Over Low Pay, No Leave

Nine staff members at Shambyu Roman Catholic Mission's hostel in the Kavango East region have expressed concern over poor and unfair working conditions.

Speaking on condition of anonymity due to fear of victimisation, the workers on Tuesday said despite being in service at the mission for between five and 30 years, their salaries remain unsatisfactory.

According to them, they previously earned as little as N$1 800 per month, including those with the longest tenure.

The workers say their salaries were only increased last April, and they now earn either N$2 600 or N$2 400.

"Every time we raise the issue of salary increases, we are told the government subsidy the mission receives is not enough," one employee said.

They also raised concerns over the lack of rest, saying they are not allowed off days or leave.

"We only get time to rest or visit our families when the hostel closes during school or public holidays," they said.

The workers said they perform multiple roles, serving as both matrons and cleaners, including doing the pupils' laundry and taking them to the hospital when they are sick.

"Our day starts as early as 04h00 to wake the pupils, help them bath, and ensure they get breakfast before school. The cooks also start at 04h00 and sometimes finish at around 23h00. We are exhausted and falling ill from the workload. There are no shifts or rotations at all," they said. In addition to these working conditions, the employees voiced concern over the food the pupils receive and the state of the hostel infrastructure, saying the menu is bland, with sometimes just macaroni and soup with no meat on offer.

In response, father Maurus Kantana, who is in charge of the mission, acknowledged that staff complaints about salaries have been ongoing.

He said the hostel fees are N$600 per pupil and the government subsidy is insufficient to cover all operational costs.

Kantana said while he has not yet met with all staff members due to the recent arrival of a new priest, a meeting is being planned.

The hostel accommodates 479 pupils.