Namibia: Mob Roughs Up Goat 'Thieves' At Eenhana

Three people at Eenhana were faced with mob justice on Tuesday morning after they were allegedly found in possession of stolen goats.

The incident happened at Ekolola, outside Eenhana in the Ohangwena region, at the homestead of Haihambo Ndakondja (71).

According to Ohangwena police regional commander Ottilie Kashuupulwa, the suspects took the two goats and slaughtered them in some bushes at the same village.

The police say community members allegedly saw them slaughtering the goats and informed the owner of the goats, who, along with community members, dragged the suspects, two female and one man, to the police station while shoving them around and hitting them with sticks.

Ndakondja says this is not the first time he has had his goats stolen.

"We are really fed up with these people always stealing our goats. They stole goats from my kraal not long ago, and I knew they would return. This time, we caught them, and the law should deal with them accordingly," he says.

Kashuupulwa says the theft of small stock has increased at Eenhana as people selling meat for kapana are buying from thieves.

"In fact, it is not only small stock but cattle too. You will find people pushing wheelbarrows filled with meat around town, and they cannot produce documents of how that meat was acquired," says Kashuupulwa.

She cautions stock owners to ensure their animals are kept safely in kraals at night.

"The town has a lot of stray animals as people are not taking care of their animals, they only want to report to us when they cannot find their animals," she says.