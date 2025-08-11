Namibia: IPPR Flags Critical Procurement System Flaws, Urges Reform, Stronger Oversight and Better Institutional Capacity

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has flagged critical weaknesses in Namibia's public procurement system, calling for urgent reform, better oversight, and stronger institutional capacity.

This comes as the institute launched the 28th edition of its Procurement Tracker Namibia report on Wednesday, which focuses on the findings of the 2025 Methodology for Assessing Procurement Systems (Maps) assessment.

According to the report, critical gaps were identified across the four core pillars of the procurement framework, which include the legal, regulatory, and policy framework, institutional framework and management capacity, procurement operations and market practices, as well as accountability, integrity, and transparency.

IPPR research associate Frederico Links says while it has been found that the legal framework allows for both competitive and non-competitive procurement, it lacks safeguards to prevent misuse.

The poorly described responsibilities across the procurement cycle, he says, lead to overlaps and inefficiencies.

"The provisions for ministerial exemptions are vague and potentially overused as a result, undermining transparency. The rules regarding foreign bidder participation are unclear and may discourage international competition. Furthermore, the legal framework does not adequately support end-to-end e-government procurement tools," he says.

Links further highlights issues such as the under-resourced procurement policy unit (PPU) and part-time procurement roles leading to ineffectiveness and unprofessionalism.

"The PPU lacks sufficient capacity and resources to fulfil its oversight and monitoring role effectively. Many procurement functions are handled by part-time staff, affecting professionalism and consistency," he says.

According to Links, it was further found that the limited use of the existing e-procurement portal is rudimentary, with poor integration and limited analytical capabilities.

"Data deficits are also experienced, whereby the non-existence of a national monitoring and evaluation framework and procurement data is not systematically collected or analysed," he says.

Links says the lack of robust data systems creates challenges for transparency, informed decision-making, and public oversight.

"The lack of reliable data creates compliance enforcement being inconsistent and reactive," he says.

Links says the Maps assessment has recommended the need to introduce robust standards for non-competitive procurement, as well as to strengthen contract management rules and clarify institutional roles.

"Furthermore, fully resource and elevate the PPU. Develop a national monitoring and evaluation framework and upgrade the e-procurement system for better data analytics and transparency," he says.

According to Links, Maps found that the challenges in the PPU are mostly due to limited resources and low capacity, since the PPU only had 14 staff members in 2024.

"A shortage of about 35% of approved positions of 22, with further attrition recently by the resignation of the head of the PPU and the Maps project coordinator. Based on the proposed structure of the PPU, at least 46 positions are needed to discharge their mandate as required by the act," he says.

Links says it is recommended that the PPU is fully resourced and elevated.

"The recommendation is rooted in the recognition that the PPU is pivotal to driving reform, ensuring compliance, and professionalising procurement across public entities," he says.