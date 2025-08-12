Kenya: Golden Era for Kenyan Sports? New Bill Proposes Multimillion Incentive Scheme for Sportspersons

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 11, 2025 - A new bill is set to be presented before the National Assembly, proposing that each Kenyan sportsperson receive Ksh 1 million for every goal scored, point earned or win achieved in an international competition for the country.

The Sports (Amendment) Bill 2025, sponsored by Belgut legislator Nelson Koech, seeks to introduce an incentive scheme to motivate perform at their best on the international stage.

"Recent experience, including the President's offer of a one million shilling reward for every goal scored by the national football team, demonstrated a significant motivational impact, leading to improved performance and national pride. This amendment seeks to institutionalise such incentives across all sporting disciplines at the international level, ensuring consistency, fairness, and predictability in rewarding exemplary performance," Koech says.

The proposed bill also states that sportsmen and women will be eligible for the Ksh 1 million reward whether the goals they score or points earned leads to an eventual win or not.

It also decrees that the amount will be payable from the Sports Fund and given to the deserving athlete 30 days after the conclusion of the event.

"The incentives will be financed from the Sports Fund established under section 12 of the principal Act, ensuring that payment obligations are met without straining the Consolidated Fund," the legislator says.

The proposed bill prescribes that an international competition must be one sanctioned by an international sports federation or organisation in which Kenya is represented.

Furthermore, the CS has leeway for establishing procedures of verifying the performance, modalities for payment as well as identifying the sports disciplines eligible for the incentive scheme.

The new bill comes in the wake of President William Ruto's multimillion reward scheme to the national men's football team, Harambee Stars, who have so far won twice and drawn once at the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

The reward package included Ksh 1 million to each player for every win and Ksh 500,000 each for a draw.

However, the package has since been upgraded; each player stands to receive Ksh 2.5 million should they beat Zambia in their final group encounter of the CHAN on Sunday.

Furthermore, they will each earn a two-bedroomed house - under the affordable housing programme - should they progress past the quarters.

The same will be upgraded to a three-bedroomed house should they reach the final, where the President has hinted at more goodies should they win the continental competition.

Last month, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said they had increased the reward packages to Kenyan sportspersons participating at international competitions, such as the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.

Olympics gold medal winners would walk away with Ksh 3 million (up from Ksh 750,000), silver medalists Ksh 2 million (up from Ksh 500,000) and bronze medalists would pocket Ksh 1 million (up from Ksh 350,000).

On the other hand, Commonwealth gold medalists will earn Ksh 2.5 million (up from Ksh 500,000), silver medalists Ksh 1.5 million (up from Ksh 300,000) whereas bronze medalists would walk away with Ksh 1 million (up from Ksh 200,000).

Sports Amendment Bill 2025Download