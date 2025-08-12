Kenya: Over Half of Kenyans Own a Mobile Phone - Report

Nairobi — More than half of Kenyans now own a mobile phone, but rural areas and marginalised groups are still being left out of the digital revolution, a new report has showed.

The joint Communications Authority of Kenya and Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) report reveals 53.7 per cent of Kenyans aged three and above own a mobile phone, with urban ownership at 64.6 per cent compared to just 48.6 per cent in rural areas. Internet use stands at 35 per cent nationally, but ranges from 64.7 per cent in Nairobi to just 9.1 per cent in West Pokot.

Youth lead adoption, with over 80 per cent of 18-34-year-olds owning a phone, yet low income, poor electricity access, and limited education remain barriers.

The findings are drawn from the Analytical Report on ICT Based on the 2023/24 Kenya Housing Survey, which covered ICT ownership, usage, and smart technology adoption among 25,000 households in all 47 counties.

Kenyans aged 18-34 are leading the digital adoption race, with over 80 per cent owning a mobile phone and 58.6 per cent using the Internet.

However, low income, limited schooling, unreliable electricity, and disability continue to hold back sections of the population.

While mobile phone use is nearly universal among owners, 11.3 per cent of Kenyans use a mobile phone they do not own a practice slightly more common among women (11.5 per cent) than men (11.0 per cent).

Nairobi leads in mobile ownership at 67.7 per cent, followed by Kirinyaga (65.0 per cent) and Nyandarua (63.9 per cent). Murang'a and Kiambu complete the top five.

At the other end of the scale, West Pokot and Turkana have mobile ownership rates below 30 per cent, with Marsabit, Tana River, and Samburu also lagging behind.

Internet usage patterns follow a similar trend. After Nairobi, Kiambu (54.0 per cent), Nyeri (50.1 per cent), Mombasa (46.9 per cent) and Uasin Gishu (42.1 per cent) have the highest penetration, while pastoralist and remote counties trail far behind.

Only 11.6 per cent of Kenyans aged three and above use computers, with the rate doubling in urban areas compared to rural ones. Smart home technology adoption remains minimal, largely confined to high-income urban households.

"These insights provide a robust foundation for policy interventions to make Kenya a more digitally inclusive society," said CA Director General David Mugonyi.

"Bridging urban-rural and social gaps is critical for equitable national development."

KNBS Director General Macdonald Obudho urged all stakeholders government, private sector, and development partners to prioritize investments and programmes that address digital access disparities and promote universal digital literacy.