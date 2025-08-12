Kenya: Naivas Marks 35 Years With Strategic Community Investment

Nairobi — Retailer Naivas has marked its 35th anniversary with a strategic partnership with Mogra Children's Home, aligning the initiative with its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments and long-term growth strategy. The collaboration will support more than 650 children through education, skills development, and essential goods provision.

Naivas, which has grown from a single store in Rongai to Kenya's largest supermarket chain, says the initiative reflects its approach to integrating corporate citizenship with business objectives.

Financial contributions to the home will be channelled through a dedicated MPESA Paybill to ensure transparency and measurable impact, alongside operational support and infrastructure improvements.

The company's leadership says the move fits within a broader evolution from a community-centric business model to a values-driven governance framework.

This includes human capital development for its 12,000-strong workforce, supply chain quality standards, and the expansion of digital services such as NaivasApp.

"Our values have been strategically amplified to create sustainable competitive advantage while maintaining authentic community connection," the company said in a statement, adding that the anniversary was "a strategic recommitment to values-driven leadership, community partnership, and sustainable future creation."