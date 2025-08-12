Kenya: Nairobi Hospital Faces Liquidation

Nairobi — Nairobi Hospital could soon be liquidated if an insolvency petition in the High Court of Kenya is approved.

The petition was submitted to the Commercial and Tax Division by Opticom K. Limited c/o C. M.

"NOTICE is given that a petition for the liquidation of Kenya Hospital Association t/a The Nairobi Hospital was presented to the High Court by Opticom K. Limited c/o C. M., Advocates, LLP, I&M Bank Building, 7th Floor, 2nd Ngong Avenue, off Ngong' Road and P.O. Box 22588-00505, Nairobi," the notice published in the Kenyan Gazette read.

"The said petition is directed for a Case Management Conference before the Court sitting at the High Court at Milimani, Nairobi, in the Commercial and Tax Division on the 13th August, 2025, at 9.00 a.m., in the forenoon or soon thereafter. Any person desirous to support or oppose the making of an order for liquidation may appear at the time for hearing in person or by their advocate for that purpose and a copy of the petition will be furnished by the undersigned or the court's registry to any person requiring such a copy on payment of the regulated charge of the same."

Already, the health facility is grappling with numerous challenges, including suspension of insurance service by 8 firms, citing the high cost of services.

They include Old Mutual, First Assurance, Minet, and Britam, among others.