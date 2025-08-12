South Africa: The Growing Threat of Impersonation Scams and How South Africans Are Falling Victim to Fraud

11 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

If you've ever received a phone call, email or SMS pretending to be from your bank or mobile provider, only to later discover it was a fake, you're not alone. A confluence of leaked personal data, weak enforcement of laws and the rise of cheap AI tools means South Africans are facing more scam attempts than ever before.

If you've ever received a phone call, email or SMS pretending to be from your bank or mobile provider, only to later discover it was a fake, you're not alone. A confluence of leaked personal data, weak enforcement of laws and the rise of cheap AI tools means South Africans are facing more scam attempts than ever before.

In recent weeks, several members of Daily Maverick's newsroom received WhatsApp messages from someone claiming to be a senior company figure. The name and profile picture matched perfectly. The message received by this journalist read as follows:

"I'm currently in a very critical meeting and I can't take calls at the moment. I need you to run a very quick urgent task for me... I need you to initiate a transfer to a prospect of mine. You will be reimbursed..."

Journalists are by nature sceptics, and we quickly confirmed the sender was an impersonator, so the scam failed.

Not everyone is so lucky. Impersonation can happen via WhatsApp, email, SMS ("relative in trouble" scams), or even through intercepted invoices, where only the banking details are changed, diverting payment to a fraudster.

If you've fallen for one of these schemes, you're not alone,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.