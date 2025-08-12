South Africa: Shivambu Juggles Many Complex Balls While Seeking a Trough in the Political Feedlot

Floyd Shivambu last week got a stiff memo expelling him as a leader and secretary-general of Jacob Zuma's personal political project, the uMkhonto Wesizwe party, and is now free to graze in the crowded political feedlot.

Floyd Shivambu last week got a stiff memo expelling him as a leader and secretary-general of Jacob Zuma's personal political project, the uMkhonto Wesizwe party, and is now free to graze in the crowded political feedlot.

Swapping combat fatigues for a suit and tie (briefly), Floyd Shivambu goes, for now, by the title of national convenor of Mayibuye Consultation Process.

Shivambu has also made it known that he (sorry, the movement) intends to run in the 2026 local government elections (and beyond). In which case, he might become known as convenor-in-chief.

Unequivocal and final

On 8 August, Shivambu placed on Elon Musk's platform X the following: "I, Nyiko Floyd Shivambu, hereby fully accept the decision by the uMKhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) to terminate my membership of the organisation.

"This acceptance is unequivocal and final. I will not appeal the decision, as I respect the processes and structures of the organisation that I once served as National Organiser and Secretary General. Mayibuye iAfrika!".

Over on the same media platform, the Honourable Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma, who had once told Daddy and the rest of the country that Shivambu had been "the worst thing that ever happened to MK", the schadenfreude must...