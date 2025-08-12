Rwanda Names First-Ever Oscars Selection Committee Ahead of 98th Academy Awards

12 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jessica Agasaro

Rwanda has officially launched its first Oscars Selection Committee, a move aimed at positioning the country for a potential nomination in the International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

Announced on August 11 by the Ministry of Youth and Arts, the 15-member Rwanda Oscars Selection Committee (ROSC) will be responsible for evaluating and submitting one film that represents the best of Rwandan cinema.

This marks a historic step for the East African nation which, despite a growing film community and increasing regional acclaim, has never before had an official path to the Oscars.

The committee is made up of filmmakers, producers, and other creative professionals from across the country. Their job now is to choose a feature film that not only meets the Academy's strict standards but also genuinely reflects Rwandan identity, culture, and storytelling depth.

While this move brings international opportunity, it also puts pressure on a local industry that still lacks consistent funding, infrastructure, and visibility beyond East African region.

Leading Rwanda's Oscars Selection Committee (ROSC) is Marie France Niragire, who also chairs the Rwanda Arts Council, a key institution representing creative talent in the country.

According to the Ministry, the committee is expected to work independently, without external influence, and must follow strict guidelines set by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Every committee member is required to watch all submitted films before participating in a discussion and a secret ballot vote to select the final nominee.

What needs to be considered?

To be considered for Rwanda's first official Oscars submission in the International Feature Film category, films must meet several criteria. Most importantly, the film must be primarily in a language other than English, with English subtitles.

It must also be released theatrically in Rwanda for at least seven consecutive days between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025. Creative control of the project must rest mainly with Rwandan nationals or residents.

Filmmakers who want to submit their work need to act quickly; however, all entries must be submitted by August 31.

Submissions require a completed form, proof of the qualifying theatrical release, a synopsis, press materials, and either a screening link or arrangement for a private viewing.

About the Oscars

The Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, are awards for artistic and technical merit in film. They are presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in the United States in recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements, as assessed by the Academy's voting membership.

The Oscars are widely considered to be the most prestigious awards in the American film industry.

The major award categories, known as the Academy Awards of Merit, are presented during a live-televised Hollywood ceremony in February or March.

It is the oldest worldwide entertainment awards ceremony. The first Academy Awards were held in 1929 and the second ceremony, in 1930, was the first to be broadcast by radio.

The 1953 ceremony was the first to be televised. It is the oldest of the four major annual American entertainment awards. Its counterparts--the Emmy Awards for television, the Tony Awards for thaeater, and the Grammy Awards for music--are modeled after the Academy Awards.

