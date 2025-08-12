Rwanda: Albinism and Cancer Survivor Turns Pain Into Purpose

At just 27, Jannet Manishimwe has lived through more hardship than many endure in a lifetime.

Born with albinism, later diagnosed with skin cancer, and faced with family rejection, she has turned her struggles into a mission by caring for others at Bethania Home Care for cancer patients, the very place that once sheltered her in her darkest days.

She was born on April 13, 1997, in Ngororero District, Western Province, and is the third of seven children but the only one with albinism. Her early years were marked by isolation and rejection--locked inside the house, shunned by her grandmother, and abandoned by her father until she was 12.

At 16, she developed painful wounds from sun exposure, leading to a devastating diagnosis: skin cancer. The illness forced her to drop out of school in her third year of secondary education.

Without money for treatment, she began a grueling search for help, often sleeping in a tent outside Kanombe Hospital for months.

"I thought of ending my life, but God's will kept me alive because He knew I could still be someone important to my children," she recalled.

Eventually, a compassionate woman took up her case, and with her mother's support, she began radiotherapy. A kind neighbour later stepped in to care for her, enabling her to complete treatment. Declared cancer-free at 19, she felt reborn--and fell in love with the neighbour who had helped her. They had a daughter together.

But six years later, while pregnant with her second child, the cancer returned. She was referred to Bethania Home Care, where she met Sister Helena Laurent Katebera, whom she now calls her "second mother."

"Sister Katebera walked with me through my pain until I was declared cancer-free again," Manishimwe said.

She stayed at Bethania, this time as a caregiver, dedicating herself to supporting other patients. Tragedy struck again when her husband was killed by thieves, leaving her a single mother of two.

Through it all, music became her therapy and her way of expressing gratitude. "When I was young, locked in the house, I would sing and compose songs. My first song, Rwanda, is to thank my country," she said.

She has since released other songs, including Warakoze Mana ("Thank You, God"), and hopes to continue sharing messages that inspire.

Manishimwe urges parents to accept every child, regardless of differences. "Children with albinism may be more vulnerable, but with love, strength, and determination, they can survive and thrive," she said.